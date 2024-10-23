(Valid once, until 24th September 2024).
(Promotion ends 22nd October 2024).
(Valid until 31st October 2024)
The 20 cent per litre discount will automatically apply, when you next fill up with fuel at bp and scan Everyday Rewards. Valid once, max 50 litres. Offer ends 24th September 2024. Terms and conditions apply.
To be in to win a share of 10 million Everyday Rewards points, simply make an eligible purchase at bp and scan Everyday Rewards. Each prize is a $15 Everyday Rewards voucher, awarded as 2,000 points applied onto the winners’ Everyday Rewards account. Promotion ends 22nd October 2024. Terms and conditions apply.
|Offer
|
bp Double Dips – Offer (20 cents per litre discount)
|
Promoter
|
BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|
Offer Period
|
This Offer will be open from 12:00:00am NZST on 28 August 2024 until 23:59:59pm NZST on 24 September 2024.
|
Who can participate?
|
Participation in the Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:
(a) is aged 18 years or over;
(b) is a resident of New Zealand; and
(c) is an existing member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards), or a person who first becomes a member of Everyday Rewards before redeeming this Offer, with a valid Everyday Rewards Card
(Eligible Participants).
|
Who can’t participate?
|
Participation in the Offer is not open to:
(a) a person who is not an Eligible Participant; or
(b) a person who uses a bp Fuelcard to try and redeem the Offer.
|
Participating Stores
|
bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
|
Eligible Fuel
|Premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel) regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, sold at Participating Stores.
|
Redeeming this Offer
|
During the Offer Period, purchase any Eligible Fuel, in one transaction; and either:
(a) scan your Everyday Rewards card at the time of payment; or
(b) if you pay via the BPme App, ensure that your Everyday Rewards account has been linked to your BPme account prior to the start of the transaction or fuel selection and authorisation of pump,
(Eligible Fuel Purchase) to receive the Discount.
|
BPme App
|
The BPme app is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store.
|
Discount
|
If you validly make an Eligible Fuel Purchase during the Offer Period, you will receive a 20 cents per litre discount off the pump price of the Eligible Fuel on your first Eligible Fuel Purchase, valid up to 50 litres.
|
Offer Conditions
|
The Offer will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of Eligible Fuel you purchase in a single transaction (Limit).
You will not receive any Discount on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding the Limit.
The 20 cents per litre Discount includes bp’s everyday 6 cents per litres discount. If you receive more than the Discount from bp you will receive the best offer only, not both, on the same Eligible Fuel Purchase.
You will be entitled to earn Everyday Rewards points in accordance with the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs) when you redeem the Offer.
The Offer cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the use of a bp Fuelcard.
Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
|
Promotion
|
bp Double Dips – Promotion
|
Promoter
|
BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|
Promotion Period
|
This Promotion will be open from 12:00:00am NZST on 28 August 2024 until 23:59:59pm NZDT on 22 October 2024 (Promotion Period).
|
Who can participate?
|
Participation in this Promotion is open to any person who, during the Promotion Period:
(a) is aged 18 years or over;
(b) is a resident of New Zealand; and
(c) is an existing member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards), or a person who first becomes a member of Everyday Rewards before entering this Promotion, with a valid Everyday Rewards Card,
(Eligible Participants).
|
Who can’t participate?
|
Participation in this Promotion is not open to:
(a) a person who is not an Eligible Participant; or
(b) a person who uses a bp Fuelcard to make an Eligible Purchase.
|
Participating Stores
|
bp stores in New Zealand, excluding bp truck stops.
|
Entry Instructions
|
During the Promotion Period, to enter, you must either:
Transaction Entry:
(a) purchase any fuel or product that is eligible to earn Everyday Rewards points (see everydayrewards.co.nz/terms-and-conditions) at any participating bp stores (excluding bp truck stops) (Eligible Purchase) and use your own valid Everyday Rewards Card at the time of purchase to earn Everyday Rewards points (including any applicable bonus Everyday Rewards points) (Transaction Entry);
Action Entry:
(b) link your Everyday Rewards account to your BPme app for the first time to earn 500 Everyday Rewards points (see bp.co.nz/everydayrewardsterms (Action Entry).
You will automatically receive 1 entry per Everyday Rewards point you earn during the applicable Entry Period.
(Eligible Entry).
To link your Everyday Rewards account, open the BPme app and create an account, then select the Everyday Rewards tile on the home screen and follow the prompts (you may be asked to log into your Everyday Rewards account). The app will confirm once you have linked your Everyday Rewards account.
|
BPme App
|
The BPme app is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store.
|
Conditions and Entry Limits
|
You will be entitled to earn Everyday Rewards points in accordance with the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (EDR Ts&Cs).
This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the use of a bp Fuelcard.
Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Promotion Period.
|
How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?
|
There will be 5,000 winners determined in respect of this competition.
There will be 1 draw conducted.
The draw will be held at 12:00pm NZST on 23/10/2024 at Radium Ltd, Level 3, Home Ideas Centre, 10 Hutt Road, Petone, Lower Hutt 5012.
The first 5,000 valid entries drawn randomly from the entries received during the Promotion Period will each win a prize.
The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entry/entrant is deemed invalid (Reserve Entrants).
|
What can I win?
|
There are 5,000 prizes available.
Each prize is a $15 Everyday Rewards voucher, awarded as 2,000 points applied onto the winners’ Everyday Rewards account.
Prizes can be redeemed at any Woolworths or participating bp stores.
|
How many times can I enter
|
You can enter multiple times and will receive one entry per Everyday Rewards point earned in accordance with these terms.
|
Total prize pool
|
The total prize pool is $75,000, which is the equivalent of 10 million points.
|
Winner Notification
|
Winners will be notified via email, to their Everyday Rewards account email address respectively, within 14 days of the draw.
It is up to each customer to ensure that their relevant details on the Everyday Rewards databases are correct. Details can be updated via everydayrewards.co.nz or 0800 969 337.
|
Unclaimed prizes
|
There will be no unclaimed prizes. All prizes will be automatically awarded to winners via email to the email address associated with their Everyday Rewards account. It is an entrant's responsibility to ensure that their email address on the Everyday Rewards account database is correct. If their email address is incorrect, the prize will be forfeited.
1. These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to redeem the Offer or enter the Promotion form part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
2. Participation in this Offer or Promotion is subject to the following related terms and conditions, as amended from time to time:
a. EDR Ts&Cs;
b. bp NZ Legal Notice; and
c. BPme app Ts&Cs.
To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the related terms and conditions listed above, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.
3. If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or any of the above related terms and conditions your participation in this Offer or Promotion may be deemed invalid by bp.
4. bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your Everyday Rewards membership and identity).
5. You must not:
a. tamper with the provision of this Offer or Promotion;
b. engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer or Promotion;
c. act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
d. do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer or Promotion;
e. breach any law; or
f. behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer or Promotion.
6. bp is not liable for claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside bp's reasonable control.
7. Unless a greater discount applies (in which case this Discount will not apply) or as otherwise specified, the Discount under this Offer replaces the discount you may be entitled to under the EDR Ts&Cs or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors. For example, if you are entitled to a 10c per litre fuel discount under the Everyday Rewards programme and you receive a 20c per litre fuel discount under this Offer, you will only be entitled to a fuel discount of 20c per litre.
8. Discounts or prizes under this Offer or Promotion are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Discounts or prizes must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp. Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars.
9. If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer or Promotion, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer or Promotion is final.
10. If this Offer or Promotion cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer or Promotion. In this event, clause 7 will not apply and you may be entitled to other discounts under the EDR Ts&Cs, or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors.
11. You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer or Promotion and cannot be excluded or restricted. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights.
12. Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer or Promotion are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer or Promotion, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation:
a. any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control;
b. any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or
c. any tax liability incurred by you.
13. bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer or Promotion. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice.
14. bp collects personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer and Promotion. If you do not provide certain personal information when requested, you may not be able to participate in this Offer or Promotion.
15. Any personal information collected by bp in connection with this Offer and Promotion will be stored, used and disclosed in accordance with bp’s Privacy Statement (and, if applicable, the Privacy Collection Notice for BPme), which also states how you can seek access to the personal information bp holds about you and seek the correction of such information.
16. Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Statement, bp may share your personal information with bp’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners (including Woolworths New Zealand Limited) for the purpose of enabling your participation in this Offer and Promotion.
17. Overseas disclosures: Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as Australia, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India where your personal information may not be protected in a way that, overall, provides comparable safeguards to New Zealand privacy laws.
18. By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in the manner set out in these Terms and Conditions.
19. This Offer and Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.