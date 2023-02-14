Site traffic information and cookies

Endless Summer

Swipe your way to an Endless Summer with bp and Countdown this summer.

Spend $40 on fuel and swipe your registered AA Smartfuel card or AA Membership card at bp between 9 Jan and 14 Feb 2023 and you'll go into the draw to win an Endless Summer*


Win your share of 2,205 total prizes valued at over $350,000!

  • 30xFlight Centre Gift Cards (valued at $5,000 each)
  • 15x Torpedo7 Saturn ST e-Bikes (valued at $1999.99 each)
  • 15x Torpedo7 Air Series 500 Blackout Inflatable Tents (valued at $1549.00 each)
  • 20 Masport Origin One Plus BBQ (valued at $1799.00 each) 
  • PLUS over 2,000 Weekly Prizes to win across 5 weeks. bp fuel discounts (120 cents per litre, max 50L fill) 
  • or Countdown e-Vouchers valued at $60
Countdown one card endless summer

Got a question about Endless Summer?

What is the Endless Summer promotion
Endless Summer is a promotion run by Countdown and bp, in collaboration with AA Smartfuel. Customers can enter into the draw to win an array of summer prizes by making purchases with Countdown and/or bp or through the BPMe app during the promotional period.How can I enter the draw?
How can I enter the draw?

During the promotional period, customers with a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card can enter the competition by using their card at Countdown or bp. There are three main ways to enter:
 

  • Make a purchase of $40 or more in a single transaction at Countdown or make a purchase of $40 or more in a single transaction on fuel at bp. An additional entry for every $40 in the transaction will also earn an entry into the draw e.g. $80 earns two entries, $120 earns three entries and so on.
  • Purchase of a Bonus Entry Product.
    • One entry per identified bonus product purchased in-store and online at Countdown
    • One entry per identified bonus product purchased at bp (in-store)
    • One entry per coffee, carwash or fuel purchased via the BPMe app
      • Coffee must be pre ordered and pre paid via the app
      • Registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card must be loaded into the app before the transaction is complete
    • One entry on the purchase of any two wild bean cafe products in store at bp
    • Opt-in to receive BP marketing communications via the for an additional bonus entry.
  • Spend at both bp and Countdown in the same week (Monday - Sunday). You can earn up to 1 additional entry per week this wayIf I purchase products from both bp and Countdown how many entries will I earn?
If I purchase products from both bp and Countdown how many entries will I earn?
Additional bonus entries can be earned through making purchases at both Countdown and bp in the same week (within the terms of the promotion), using a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card.
Example: If you spend $80.00 at Countdown in the first week of the Endless Summer promotion, then spend $40.00 on fuel in the same week at bp. You would earn a total of 4 entries - 2 at Countdown, 1 at bp, and 1, based on your spend for shopping at both Countdown and bp in the same week.How long does the Promotion run for?
How long does the promotion run for?
This promotion commences Monday, 9 January 2023, 12:00 AM and closes Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 11:59 PM
What are the prizes?

There are a total number of 2,205 prizes to be given away, valued at over $350,000!

  1. Weekly Prize Draw.  These prizes are drawn weekly throughout the promotion run dates. These prizes are based on a customer’s preferred rewards choice.
    • A Food rewards winner will receive 4 x $15 Onecard e-vouchers to the value of $60
    • A Fuel rewards winner will receive a $1.20 cents per litre discount applied to their account - to the value of $60 (based on a maximum of 50 litre fill in a single purchase of qualifying fuel product) that can be redeemed at any bp
  2. Grand Prize Draw
    • 30 x Flight Centre Gift Cards (1 per winner, valued at $5,000 each) 
    • 15 x Torpedo7 Saturn ST E-Bikes (1 per winner, valued at $1,999.99 each)
    • 20 x Masport Origin One Plus BBQ (1 per winner, valued at $1,799.00 each) 
    • 15x Torpedo7 Air Series 500 Blackout Inflatable Tents (1 per winner, valued at $1,549.00 each

The Grand Prize draws will take place on Monday 20 February 2023. Prizes are not redeemable for cash, please see full T&C’s for further details.

How do I know what the Countdown Bonus products are and where do I find these?
Bonus entry products will be advertised each week online at https://www.countdown.co.nz/ and will be clearly identified in-store. Look for Endless Summer aisle signage in-store and for the Endless Summer bonus entry product badge online. Please also be aware that bonus entry products change every week of the promotional period.
How do I know what the bp Bonus products are and where do I find these?
Bonus entry products will also be clearly identified in-store. 
Do I need to make a minimum purchase to participate in the Endless Summer draw?
No, there are multiple ways to gain entries into the Endless Summer prize draw. Please refer to the question ‘How can I enter the draw’.
Can I just purchase a Bonus Entry Product to enter into the draw?
Yes, purchasing a bonus entry product will give you an entry in the draw without the need to reach a $40 total spend.  
Can I enter this Promotion with other AA Smartfuel partners?
No, this promotion is only available at bp and Countdown. 
Why does my Onecard/ AA Smartfuel/AA Membership card need to be registered?
It's important to register your Onecard, AA Smartfuel card or AA Membership card in case you are one of our lucky prize winners as we need to know how to contact you in order to allocate your prize. If you are already a registered Onecard member or AA Smartfuel cardholder, please check your account details are currently up to date.  AA Membership cards are pe-registered for AA Smartfuel.
I forgot to use my Onecard/ AA Smartfuel card at checkout, is there a way I can still enter?

You must use your registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel card at checkout in order to gain an eligible entry into the Endless Summer draw. Unfortunately we cannot retrospectively add in entries if you haven’t used your Onecard or AA Smartfuel card at the time of purchase, or if you register your Onecard or AA Smartfuel card afterwards. 


If you don’t have a Onecard or AA Smartfuel card, it’s not too late to ensure you are in the draw for the next time so please pick up a card in-store at Countdown or bp and register as soon as possible.

What Countdown/AA Smartfuel Loyalty cards are eligible for participation in this draw?
All registered Countdown Onecard,  AA Smartfuel or AA membership cards will permit entry into the Endless Summer promotion, although the weekly prizes will be allocated as per currency preference (i.e food or fuel rewards).Registered Onecards that can only be used within Countdown will also be eligible for entry, however these cards (Blueberry, Kiwifruit or Foodtown cards) cannot be used at bp. We’d encourage you to grab a new Onecard next time you’re in store to register to enjoy benefits at both bp and Countdown. 
How do I know if I have won a prize?
Weekly prize winners will be notified by email each week throughout the duration of the promotion. Grand prize winners will be contacted by both phone and email from the 20th February 2023. Please ensure that your contact preferences are up to date and your Onecard / AASmartfuel account is registered. 
When will the prizes be loaded into my Onecard or AA Smartfuel account?
Food and fuel prize points will be loaded to your account within 3 working days of the prize being awarded. 
How long do I have to redeem my food or fuel prizes?
Our standard expiration timings are outlined in our Onecard terms and conditions.AA Smartfuel discounts expire at the end of the calendar month following the month in which they are awarded. Following each redemption, your AA Smartfuel account balance is reset to zero and no discount is carried forward. All usual AA Smartfuel terms and conditions apply to prizes awarded. 
My Onecard / AA Smartfuel card/ AA Membership is not registered, am I still eligible for a prize?
No, without a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel card or AA Membership, we do not have contact information to communicate with you.  Register as soon as possible as there is still time to enter. (Whilst the promotion is running)
How do I check my total entries for this draw?
Entries are not visible on your Onecard dashboard, as there are several qualifying methods. You will receive entry confirmation on your receipt after shopping, provided you satisfied one or more of the entry requirements outlined above. Keep swiping your registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership cards at Countdown or bp and feel free to retain your receipts for reference should you wish. 
I am a Countdown customer, and I am missing my entry, who do I speak to.
You must have used your registered Onecard at the time of your purchase to be in the Endless Summer draw. Should you have questions about the promotion we suggest you contact our friendly Countdown customer service representatives on 0800 40 40 40 or chat to our virtual assistant Olive.
I am a bp customer and I am missing my entry, who do I speak to.
You must have used your registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card at the time of your purchase to be in the Endless Summer prize draw. If you are a bp customer and have questions about the promotion we suggest you contact your friendly bp customer service representatives on 0800 800 027.
Is my personal information shared between Countdown and AA Smartfuel?

All personal information will be collected and stored by Countdown in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and Countdown’s privacy policy. All personal information collected and stored by bp are in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp’s privacy policy. The entry information is collected by Countdown and bp purely for the purpose of establishing qualifying entries into the draw. No personal information is shared during this process.  


We are using an independent third party, data approved agency to identify winning entries pooled into the prize draws. Management of this process is in line with each organisation's data and privacy policies and complies with NZ Privacy Laws.  Please see our terms and conditions page or privacy policies for further information. 

Why is the fuel prize limited to 50L?
This promotion uses AA Smartfuel to fulfil the fuel prize. As part of AA Smartfuel’s terms and conditions fuel discounts apply to a maximum of 50 litres. If you buy more than 50 litres, the discount will be applied to the first 50 litres and any fuel purchased above this amount will be charged at the full pump price.
What if I don’t use the full 50 litres when I fill up , can I use the rest on another day?
Fuel discounts can be used in a single purchase of a qualifying fuel product. If you do not use the full 50 litres, following each redemption, your AA Smartfuel account balance is reset to zero and no discount is carried forward. 
What happens to the fuel discounts already loaded against my AA Smartfuel card?
The fuel prize will be added to your current balance on your registered AA Smartfuel account.

 

Terms & Conditions

For full Endless Summer terms and conditions, please click here