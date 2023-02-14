Spend $40 on fuel and swipe your registered AA Smartfuel card or AA Membership card at bp between 9 Jan and 14 Feb 2023 and you'll go into the draw to win an Endless Summer*
Countdown one card endless summer
During the promotional period, customers with a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card can enter the competition by using their card at Countdown or bp. There are three main ways to enter:
There are a total number of 2,205 prizes to be given away, valued at over $350,000!
The Grand Prize draws will take place on Monday 20 February 2023. Prizes are not redeemable for cash, please see full T&C’s for further details.
You must use your registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel card at checkout in order to gain an eligible entry into the Endless Summer draw. Unfortunately we cannot retrospectively add in entries if you haven’t used your Onecard or AA Smartfuel card at the time of purchase, or if you register your Onecard or AA Smartfuel card afterwards.
If you don’t have a Onecard or AA Smartfuel card, it’s not too late to ensure you are in the draw for the next time so please pick up a card in-store at Countdown or bp and register as soon as possible.
All personal information will be collected and stored by Countdown in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and Countdown’s privacy policy. All personal information collected and stored by bp are in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp’s privacy policy. The entry information is collected by Countdown and bp purely for the purpose of establishing qualifying entries into the draw. No personal information is shared during this process.
We are using an independent third party, data approved agency to identify winning entries pooled into the prize draws. Management of this process is in line with each organisation's data and privacy policies and complies with NZ Privacy Laws. Please see our terms and conditions page or privacy policies for further information.
For full Endless Summer terms and conditions, please click here