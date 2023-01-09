Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Promotions and rewards
  4. Endless Summer
  5. Terms and Conditions

Endless Summer Terms and Conditions

01.The promoters of the promotion outlined below (“Promotion”) are Woolworths New Zealand Ltd, 80 Favona Rd, Favona, Auckland 2024 (“Countdown”), which owns and operates the Countdown supermarkets and  bp Oil NZ Limited, of Watercare House, 73 Remuera Rd, Auckland 1149 (bp).
 
02.This Promotion commences Monday, 9 January 2023, 12:00 am and closes Tuesday 14 February 2023 11:59pm (“Promotion Period”). During the Promotion Period, customers can participate in the Endless Summer promotion by making qualifying purchases or meeting the other entry requirements outlined by either Countdown or bp. 
 
03.This Promotion is open to registered Onecard and AA Smartfuel and AA Membership card holders only. Countdown trade customers will qualify for entry into all the prize draws.
04.During the Promotion Period, customers with a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership Card can enter the competition by using their card at Countdown or bp when they make a purchase of more than $40 in a single transaction. An additional entry for every $40 in the transaction will also earn an entry into the draw e.g. $80 earns two entries, $120 earns three entries and so on. 
 
05.To qualify for an entry at bp, the $40 transactions must be spent on fuel 
 
06.A customer who shops at Countdown and bp in the same week who makes a qualifying entry with both organizations will receive an additional entry into the draw. A maximum of one additional entry using this method can be earned each week. 
 
07.Any customer using their registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card, during the Promotion Period and meets the entry conditions is automatically entered into the weekly and grand prize draws. 
 
08.Any AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card holder that does not wish to participate in the promotion can email aasf@se1.bp.com and request their entry to be removed from the draw. 
 
09.Transactions that include only tobacco, Lotto and/or gift cards are not eligible for entry into the Endless Summer prize draw. These products, as well as prepaid mobile telephones, mobile recharge and pre-paid mobile phone cards, are also considered ineligible to count toward the $40 spend threshold that would usually qualify a customer for entry into the prize draw.
 
10.Bonus Entry Products. A purchase of a Bonus Entry Product, when purchased in conjunction with a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card will also qualify for an entry. Bonus Entry Products will be advertised each week online at Countdown.co.nz. They will also be clearly identified in-store. One entry per Bonus Product. There is no limit on the number of products a customer can buy. In this instance a Bonus Entry does not require a minimum $40 spend. 
 
11.Purchases using Countdown’s Scan&Go App do not qualify for entry into this Promotion.
 
12.For the purposes of calculating the qualifying spend, Online shopping purchases are calculated at the time of product purchase, within the applicable prize week (refer to Weekly Prize draw in para 25 for the schedule).

13. Bonus Entry Products. A purchase of a Bonus Entry Product, when purchased in conjunction with a registered Onecard/AA Smartfuel card/BPMe app will also qualify for an entry. Bonus Entry Products include:     a)any purchase made using the BPMe app (e.g. fuel, coffee, carwash)

     b)any 2 wild bean café products

    c)a variety of convenience products that will be clearly identified in-store. 


There is no limit on the number of products a customer can buy, unless otherwise specified in store. In this instance a Bonus Entry does not require a minimum $40 spend.  


14. bp Fuel Card holders are excluded from this promotion as a Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card cannot be used in conjunction with this payment method. 

15.Any Onecard used, but not registered at the time of purchase at Countdown, bp or via the BPMe app will not be eligible to enter into the prize draws. 

 

16.No retrospective entries can be given should a customer fail to use their card at the point of purchase, or discovers their Onecard or AA Smartfuel isn’t registered. 

17.All personal information will be collected and stored by Countdown in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and Countdown’s privacy policy.

 

18.All personal information collected and stored by bp are in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp’s privacy policy

 

19.For the purposes of drawing prizes, all qualifying competition entries for the draw are captured and supplied to a data compliant third party. 

 

20.The entry information is collected by Countdown and bp purely for the purpose of establishing qualifying entries into the draw. No personal information is shared between Countdown and bp during this process.

 

 21.Once the competition is completed and all prizes have been allocated to winning customers,   all records pertaining to the prize draw will be destroyed. 

 

22.All information collected as part of regular Onecard, AA Smartfuel, AA and bp transactions will remain as per each organization's guidelines. 

23.Winners are immediately notified as per the schedule in the section Weekly Prize Draws and Prize Pool Information. It is up to each customer to ensure that their relevant details on the Onecard and AA Smartfuel databases are correct. Details can be updated via the following:

    a.For Onecard cardholders: visit www.countdown.co.nz/onecard or by phoning the Countdown Customer        Care team on 0800 40 40 40

    b.For AA Smartfuel cardholders: visit https://www.aa.co.nz/aasmartfuel/ or by phoning the AA Smartfuel     Contact Centre on 0800 842 877

    c.For AA Members: visit https://www.aa.co.nz/ or by phoning the AA Contact Centre on 0800 500 444

 

24.Any weekly prizes allocated to Onecard or AA Smartfuel accounts are subject to Onecard and AA Smartfuel’s usual terms and conditions.

25.Prize weeks are as follows:
    a.Week One. Commences Monday January 9th - closes Sunday January 15th 
    b.Week Two. Commences Monday January 16th - closes Sunday January 22nd.
    c.Week Three. Commences Monday  January 23th - closes Sunday January 29th.
    d.Week Four. Commences Monday January 30th - closes Sunday February 5th. 
    e.Week Five. Commences Monday February 6th - closes Tuesday February 14th (note the campaign runs for 2 days into Week Six, but these are counted as part of Week Five).

26.Weekly Prize winners will be drawn on the Wednesday of the following week, or Thursday on the weeks that Monday shall fall on a public holiday. 
 
27.Weekly Winners will be notified by email either from Countdown or via AA Smartfuel. In the event no active email address has been registered with the card the reward will still be applied. 
 
28.Prizes are allocated within 48 hours of winners emails being dispatched. 
 
29.In weeks 1, 2, 3 and 4, a total of 1,608 winners will be drawn from all qualifying entries at an even cadence of 402 per week. 
 
30.In week 5, a total of 517 prizes will be allocated as it covers the remaining 9 days of the Promotion Period. 
 
31.The prize reward is based on the customer selected preferences, at the time of the prize draw. e.g. A food rewards customer will receive 4 x $15 Onecard e-vouchers to the value of $60. A fuel rewards customer will get a $1.20 CPL (cents per litre) discount applied to their account - valued up to $60.00 of fuel discount (based on a maximum 50 litre fill in a single purchase) that can be redeemed at bp.  
 
32.The total weekly prize pool is $127,500 for the duration of the promotion. 

33.All qualifying entries are retained for the Grand Prize Draws which will take place on Monday 20 February 2023. 

 

34.Grand prize winners will be contacted by phone, or email. Every effort will be made to get in touch with winners. 

 

35.If contact cannot be made with the winner, or the winner fails to respond to get in touch with the administrator of the promotion at Countdown and AA Smartfuel within 14 days, these will be considered unclaimed prizes.  Countdown and AA Smartfuel, bp reserve the right to redraw and unclaimed prizes. 

 

36.The Grand Prizes include:

    a.30 x Individual Flight Centre Gift Cards valued at $5,000 each. 

    b.15 x Individual Torpedo 7 Saturn ST  E-Bikes valued at $1,999.99 each. 

    c.15 x Individual Torpedo 7 Air Series 500 Blackout Inflatable Tents valued at $1,549.00 each. 

    d.20 x Individual Masport Origin One Plus BBQs including nationwide delivery valued at $1,799.00 each.


37.Mascot Origin One Plus BBQs will be dispatched to the winner’s address

 

38.Torpedo 7 products will be sent to the winner’s local store for pick up. Winners will be contacted when prizes are ready to be collected. 

 

39.Where applicable, the cost of shipping the prize to the customer is covered, however once dispatched Countdown and bp cannot be held responsible for any damage or incorrect delivery. 

 

40.Flight Centre Gift Cards Terms & Conditions

    a.This card is redeemable for merchandise or services at participating Flight Centre NZ stores only

    b.This card is not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent products 

    c.Cash will not be given for any unused balance. Unused balance on expiry of this card will not be refunded or     credited

    d.Defaced, mutilated, altered, lost or stolen cards will not be replaced or redeemed

    e.This card expires 3 years from the last transaction

    f.For full Flight Centre booking conditions, visit flightcentre.co.nz/bookingterms

41.Countdown and bp reserve the right to verify the validity of all entries into the draw that might be the result of fraudulent use of a card, therefore reserve the right to

    A.disqualifying any customer; or 

    B.refusing to award a prize; or

    C.suspending or deleting Onecards Points or AA Smartfuel cents per litre balances, where false or misleading     details have been given by a customer, or a customer has behaved in a fraudulent or dishonest manner.

42.For the avoidance of doubt, customers will not be eligible to participate in this Promotion if they do not swipe or enter their Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership Card details at the time of purchase at Countdown, bp or via the BPMe app.  

 

43.Countdown and bp will not be responsible for awarding entries if for any reason we experience shortages or there are situations that occur outside of our control. e.g. stock of a Bonus Product is not available.  

 

44.Countdown, bp and AA Smartfuel and its related companies, employees and agencies shall not be liable for any loss, damage or personal injury suffered by any person arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with entering this Promotion or claiming/winning any Prize, or availing themselves of any Prize, except as required by law.

45.By entering into this Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and acknowledge that you have complied with all of your obligations under the Onecard, AA Smartfuel, and BPMe Terms and Conditions.  We reserve the right to deem that your entry is void should you fail to comply with any of these Terms and Conditions. 

 

46.If this Promotion is not capable of running as planned for any reason beyond the reasonable control of Countdown or bp, including but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, acts or omissions of third parties, technical failures or anything which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, Countdown reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion. 

 

47.These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of New Zealand.

 

Endless summer

To know more, click here 