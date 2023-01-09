04.During the Promotion Period, customers with a registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership Card can enter the competition by using their card at Countdown or bp when they make a purchase of more than $40 in a single transaction. An additional entry for every $40 in the transaction will also earn an entry into the draw e.g. $80 earns two entries, $120 earns three entries and so on.

05.To qualify for an entry at bp, the $40 transactions must be spent on fuel

06.A customer who shops at Countdown and bp in the same week who makes a qualifying entry with both organizations will receive an additional entry into the draw. A maximum of one additional entry using this method can be earned each week.

07.Any customer using their registered Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card, during the Promotion Period and meets the entry conditions is automatically entered into the weekly and grand prize draws.

08.Any AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card holder that does not wish to participate in the promotion can email aasf@se1.bp .com and request their entry to be removed from the draw.