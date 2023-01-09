13. Bonus Entry Products. A purchase of a Bonus Entry Product, when purchased in conjunction with a registered Onecard/AA Smartfuel card/BPMe app will also qualify for an entry. Bonus Entry Products include: a)any purchase made using the BPMe app (e.g. fuel, coffee, carwash)
b)any 2 wild bean café products
c)a variety of convenience products that will be clearly identified in-store.
There is no limit on the number of products a customer can buy, unless otherwise specified in store. In this instance a Bonus Entry does not require a minimum $40 spend.
14. bp Fuel Card holders are excluded from this promotion as a Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card cannot be used in conjunction with this payment method.
15.Any Onecard used, but not registered at the time of purchase at Countdown, bp or via the BPMe app will not be eligible to enter into the prize draws.
16.No retrospective entries can be given should a customer fail to use their card at the point of purchase, or discovers their Onecard or AA Smartfuel isn’t registered.
17.All personal information will be collected and stored by Countdown in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and Countdown’s privacy policy.
18.All personal information collected and stored by bp are in accordance with the Privacy Act 2020 and bp’s privacy policy.
19.For the purposes of drawing prizes, all qualifying competition entries for the draw are captured and supplied to a data compliant third party.
20.The entry information is collected by Countdown and bp purely for the purpose of establishing qualifying entries into the draw. No personal information is shared between Countdown and bp during this process.
21.Once the competition is completed and all prizes have been allocated to winning customers, all records pertaining to the prize draw will be destroyed.
22.All information collected as part of regular Onecard, AA Smartfuel, AA and bp transactions will remain as per each organization's guidelines.
23.Winners are immediately notified as per the schedule in the section Weekly Prize Draws and Prize Pool Information. It is up to each customer to ensure that their relevant details on the Onecard and AA Smartfuel databases are correct. Details can be updated via the following:
a.For Onecard cardholders: visit www.countdown.co.nz/onecard or by phoning the Countdown Customer Care team on 0800 40 40 40
b.For AA Smartfuel cardholders: visit https://www.aa.co.nz/aasmartfuel/ or by phoning the AA Smartfuel Contact Centre on 0800 842 877
c.For AA Members: visit https://www.aa.co.nz/ or by phoning the AA Contact Centre on 0800 500 444
24.Any weekly prizes allocated to Onecard or AA Smartfuel accounts are subject to Onecard and AA Smartfuel’s usual terms and conditions.
33.All qualifying entries are retained for the Grand Prize Draws which will take place on Monday 20 February 2023.
34.Grand prize winners will be contacted by phone, or email. Every effort will be made to get in touch with winners.
35.If contact cannot be made with the winner, or the winner fails to respond to get in touch with the administrator of the promotion at Countdown and AA Smartfuel within 14 days, these will be considered unclaimed prizes. Countdown and AA Smartfuel, bp reserve the right to redraw and unclaimed prizes.
36.The Grand Prizes include:
a.30 x Individual Flight Centre Gift Cards valued at $5,000 each.
b.15 x Individual Torpedo 7 Saturn ST E-Bikes valued at $1,999.99 each.
c.15 x Individual Torpedo 7 Air Series 500 Blackout Inflatable Tents valued at $1,549.00 each.
d.20 x Individual Masport Origin One Plus BBQs including nationwide delivery valued at $1,799.00 each.
37.Mascot Origin One Plus BBQs will be dispatched to the winner’s address
38.Torpedo 7 products will be sent to the winner’s local store for pick up. Winners will be contacted when prizes are ready to be collected.
39.Where applicable, the cost of shipping the prize to the customer is covered, however once dispatched Countdown and bp cannot be held responsible for any damage or incorrect delivery.
40.Flight Centre Gift Cards Terms & Conditions
a.This card is redeemable for merchandise or services at participating Flight Centre NZ stores only
b.This card is not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent products
c.Cash will not be given for any unused balance. Unused balance on expiry of this card will not be refunded or credited
d.Defaced, mutilated, altered, lost or stolen cards will not be replaced or redeemed
e.This card expires 3 years from the last transaction
f.For full Flight Centre booking conditions, visit flightcentre.co.nz/bookingterms
41.Countdown and bp reserve the right to verify the validity of all entries into the draw that might be the result of fraudulent use of a card, therefore reserve the right to
A.disqualifying any customer; or
B.refusing to award a prize; or
C.suspending or deleting Onecards Points or AA Smartfuel cents per litre balances, where false or misleading details have been given by a customer, or a customer has behaved in a fraudulent or dishonest manner.
42.For the avoidance of doubt, customers will not be eligible to participate in this Promotion if they do not swipe or enter their Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership Card details at the time of purchase at Countdown, bp or via the BPMe app.
43.Countdown and bp will not be responsible for awarding entries if for any reason we experience shortages or there are situations that occur outside of our control. e.g. stock of a Bonus Product is not available.
44.Countdown, bp and AA Smartfuel and its related companies, employees and agencies shall not be liable for any loss, damage or personal injury suffered by any person arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with entering this Promotion or claiming/winning any Prize, or availing themselves of any Prize, except as required by law.
45.By entering into this Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and acknowledge that you have complied with all of your obligations under the Onecard, AA Smartfuel, and BPMe Terms and Conditions. We reserve the right to deem that your entry is void should you fail to comply with any of these Terms and Conditions.
46.If this Promotion is not capable of running as planned for any reason beyond the reasonable control of Countdown or bp, including but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, acts or omissions of third parties, technical failures or anything which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, Countdown reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion.
47.These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of New Zealand.