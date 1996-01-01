Site traffic information and cookies

Everyday Giveaway

Everyday Rewards has arrived at bp and we’re celebrating with a giveaway -  an Everyday Giveaway!

 

From now until the 2nd of April every time you scan Everyday Rewards at bp you’re in the draw to win a share of $250,000 worth of prizes!

free fuel for a year
28 chances to win FREE fuel for a year. That’s $4000 worth!
vouchers
Over 100 chances to win an Everyday Rewards $15 voucher every day!
free coffee
Over 100 chances to win a FREE wildbean cafe barista-made coffee every day!
car washes
Over 100 chances to win an Ultra Clean carwash every day!

How do I enter?

Whether you are grabbing snacks, wildbean cafe coffees or topping up the tank – simply scan Everyday Rewards and you’re in the draw to win. With 1000s of chances to win you’ll want to get every scan you can.

Improve your chances with these great bonus deals

get a bonus entry

Grab any of these deals to up your chances of winning! 

  • Get a bonus entry with any Ultra Clean car wash purchase
  • Get a bonus entry with any BPme purchase 
  • Get a bonus entry when you try our new Gourmet BBQ chicken,
    bacon & cheese pie from wildbean cafe

Remember to scan Everyday Rewards with every purchase and good luck!

Plus more offers instore. 
Everyday Giveaway Terms and Conditions