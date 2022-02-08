Site traffic information and cookies

Meet the Winns

This summer you could join the Winns, NZ’s fastest growing family!

Simply shop at bp or Countdown and use your registered
AA Smartfuel card. Every $40 you spend between 10 January – 8 February 2022 puts you in the draw to win cool summer prizes.
 

Big wins, medium wins, heaps of wins! 

 
There’s over $350,00 in prizes up for grabs. The big one is a Ford Ranger Wildtak X and Jayco Journey Outback Caravan. There’s also Weber Baby Qs, stand up paddleboards, plus heaps of 60 cent per litre fuel discounts and $30 Onecard e-vouchers up for grabs!

 

Frequently asked questions

What is the Meet the Winns Promotion?

Meet The Winns is a promotion run by Countdown and bp in collaboration with AA Smartfuel where customers can win by making purchases at bp and Countdown.

 

How can I enter the draw?

Customers can enter the Meet the Winns promotion by using their registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel card at Countdown or bp when they make a qualifying purchase. There are seven ways that customers can participate in the draw:

  • Spend $40 or more in a single transaction and scan a registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel Card. Every $40 spent will earn an entry e.g., $80 = 2 entries, $120 = 3 entries
  • Purchase a Bonus Entry Product, one entry per Bonus Product bought in-store and online at Countdown and in-store only at bp
  • Shop online with Countdown to earn one additional entry. This must be placed and received within the promotional run period
  • Scan your Digital Onecard when purchasing in-store at Countdown to earn one additional entry
  • Use the BPme app to pay for a Wild Bean Cafe coffee, carwash or fuel at a BPme-enabled bp Service Stations to earn one additional entry
  • Opt-in to receive bp marketing communications via the AA Smartfuel email for an additional entry.
  • Shop at both bp and Countdown in the same week for an additional entry
If I purchase products from both bp and Countdown how many entries will I earn?

You can earn entries from both locations, making purchases within the terms of the promotion using a registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel Card.

Example: Spend $80.00 at Countdown in week 1 and get 2 entries, spend $40.00 on fuel in the same week at bp and earn another entry. 

How long does the Promotion run for?
The Meet the Winns promotion will start on the 10th of January, 2022 and close on the 8th of February, 2022 at 11:59pm
What are the prizes?

There are a total number of 6707 prizes to be given away, valued at over $350,000!

  • Food currency customers could be in the draw to win 2x $15 Onecard e-vouchers valued at $30, which is loaded onto your registered Onecard.
  • Fuel currency customers could be in the draw to win $0.60 cents per litre (up to 50L in a single fill), which is loaded onto your registered Onecard / AA Smartfuel card. That’s up to a $30 discount to redeem on your next fill.

There are a total of 41 prizes that make up our grand prize draw. Winners of these will be drawn on the 11th of February 2022

  •  1 x 2.0 Litre diesel Ford Ranger Wildtrak-X AND 1 x Jayco Journey Caravan (These are not transferable for cash). Valued at over $165,380.
  • 20 x Weber Baby Q, Barbeques. Valued at $409.00 each (Rec Retail)
  • 20 x Torpedo 7 Inflatable Paddle boards. Valued at $999.00 each (Rec Retail)
How do I know what the Countdown Bonus products are and where do I find these?
Bonus entry products will be advertised each week online at Countdown.co.nz. They will also be clearly identified in-store and online when you do your shopping.
How do I know what the bp Bonus products are and where do I find these?
Bonus entry products will also be clearly identified in-store.
Do I need to make a minimum purchase to participate in the Meet the Winns draw?
No, there are multiple ways to participate in this draw, please refer to the question ‘How to enter the draw’.
Can I just purchase a Bonus product and get in the draw?
Yes, bonus products entries are not attached to any minimum $40 spend.
Can I enter this Promotion with other AA Smartfuel partners?
No, this promotion is only available at bp and Countdown.
Why does my Onecard/ AA Smartfuel card need to be registered?
It's important to register your Onecard or AA Smartfuel card in case you are one of our lucky prize winners, we need to know how to contact you to allocate your prize. If you are already a registered Onecard member or AA Smartfuel cardholder, please check your account details are up to date.
I forgot to use my Onecard/ AA Smartfuel card at checkout, is there a way I can still enter?
To be in the Meet the Winns draw you need to use your registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel card at the checkout. We can’t retrospectively add in entries if you haven’t used your Onecard/AA Smartfuel card. It’s not too late to ensure you are in the draw for the next time, please pick up a Onecard or AA Smartfuel card and register as soon as possible.
What Countdown/AA Smartfuel Loyalty cards are eligible for participation in this draw?
All registered Countdown Onecard and AA Smartfuel cards are eligible to participate in the draw, although the weekly prizes will be allocated as per your currency preference. Registered Onecard that can only be used within Countdown will also be eligible for entry, however these cards (Blueberry, Kiwifruit or Foodtown cards) cannot be used at bp. So we’d encourage you to grab a new Onecard next time you’re instore to register to enjoy benefits at both bp and Countdown.
How do I know if I have won a prize?
Weekly prize winners will be notified by email each week throughout the duration of the promotion. Major prize winners will be contacted by both phone and email on the 11th of February 2022. Please ensure that your contact preferences are up to date on your Onecard or AA Smartfuel account.
When will the prizes be loaded into my Onecard or AA Smartfuel account?
Food and fuel prize points will be loaded to your account within 3 working days of the prize being awarded.
How long do I have to redeem my food or fuel prizes?
Our standard expiration timings are outlined in our Onecard terms and conditions. All usual AA Smartfuel terms and conditions apply to prizes awarded.
My Onecard / AA Smartfuel card is not registered, am I still eligible for a prize?
No, without a registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel card, we do not have contact information to communicate with you. Register as soon as possible as there is still time to be into ‘Winn’. (With future purchases whilst the promotion is running)
How do I check my total entries for this draw?
Entries are not visible on your Onecard dashboard, as there are many qualifying methods. To ensure you have as many entries as possible: keep swiping your registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel at Countdown or bp and keep your receipts for reference. During the promotion we do not share data with bp.
I am a Countdown customer, and I am missing my entry, who do I speak to.
You must have used your registered Onecard to be in the draw to Meet the Winns. Should you have questions about the promotion we suggest you contact our friendly Countdown customer service representatives on 0800 40 40 40 or use chat functionality Olive.
I am a bp customer and I am missing my entry, who do I speak to.
You must have used your registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel card to be in the draw to Meet the Winns. If you are a bp customer and have questions about the promotion contact your friendly bp customer service representatives on 0800 800 027.
Is my personal information shared between Countdown and AA Smartfuel?

Your data is shared only once. This is on the first use of your AA Membership card at Countdown when your card is activated for rewards, to identify your account under both programs and link it. After the initial identification, your personal information is not shared between the two organisations for any marketing or communication purposes.

 

We are using an independent third party, data approved agency to identify winning entries pooled into the prize draws. Management of this process is in line with each organisation's data policies and complies with NZ Privacy Laws. Please see our terms and conditions page or privacy policies for further information.

Why is the AA Smartfuel prize limited to 50L?
This promotion uses a Onecard, AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card swipe as one of the qualifying entry criteria. AA Smartfuel discounts are redeemable on up to 50L.
What if a winner has filled up with less than 50L, can they use the rest on another day?
The prize is valid for one transaction only.
Can BPme Pay in Car customers enter this promotion?
Yes. BPme customers will need to have a registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership loaded on their BPme account at the time of the Pay in Car transaction. They must have the latest version of BPme installed to participate.
Meet the Winns Terms and Conditions