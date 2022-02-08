Meet The Winns is a promotion run by Countdown and bp in collaboration with AA Smartfuel where customers can win by making purchases at bp and Countdown.
Customers can enter the Meet the Winns promotion by using their registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel card at Countdown or bp when they make a qualifying purchase. There are seven ways that customers can participate in the draw:
You can earn entries from both locations, making purchases within the terms of the promotion using a registered Onecard or AA Smartfuel Card.
Example: Spend $80.00 at Countdown in week 1 and get 2 entries, spend $40.00 on fuel in the same week at bp and earn another entry.
There are a total number of 6707 prizes to be given away, valued at over $350,000!
There are a total of 41 prizes that make up our grand prize draw. Winners of these will be drawn on the 11th of February 2022
Your data is shared only once. This is on the first use of your AA Membership card at Countdown when your card is activated for rewards, to identify your account under both programs and link it. After the initial identification, your personal information is not shared between the two organisations for any marketing or communication purposes.
We are using an independent third party, data approved agency to identify winning entries pooled into the prize draws. Management of this process is in line with each organisation's data policies and complies with NZ Privacy Laws. Please see our terms and conditions page or privacy policies for further information.