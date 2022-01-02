You could save up to 15 cents per litre on your next top up by adding an AA Smartfuel card into BPMe. If you don’t already have a card you can pick one up for free at your local bp.

It’s easy, just open your BPMe app, tap the ‘unlock a freebie’ tile, add your registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card and follow the prompts to unlock your reward.

Your AA Smartfuel discount can be used at any bp Connect or bp 2go site on a fill up to 50 litres. Or, if you don’t need to top up the tank you can opt to unlock a free small Wild Bean Cafe Coffee or car wash instead (redeemable at select bp Connect sites). Find your nearest Wild Bean Cafe or car wash