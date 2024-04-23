bp Super400 Activation

Fill out your details below and go into the draw to win a prize from our major prize pool.
50” TV + Yearly SkySports Subscription.
Airpods Max
Yearly SkySports Subscriptions (6 in total)
As the official fuel supplier of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, we’re excited to be activating at select bp sites and attending the ITM Taupō Super400.
|bp Connect Taupō site activation
|bp site
|Address
|Date
|Time
|bp Connect Taupō
|Thursday, 18th April 2024
|10.00am – 1.00pm
At bp Connect Taupō, we’re offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with the newly launched bp charge Safety Car, a high-performance Porsche Taycan GTS. To see our Safety Car and for the chance to be in to win some amazing prizes from our Rewards Box, please visit us on Thursday 18th April 2024, 10.00am – 1.00pm.
For a chance to enter the Rewards Box, please get ready to show your physical or digital Everyday Rewards card or have one of our friendly team members help you register on the day.
We will also be offering a gift with purchase at select locations in the lead up to the ITM Taupō Super400. Simply spend $65 or more in one transaction, including fuel, and receive free bp ultimate merchandise. While stocks last.
This offer is only available at participating sites and runs from the 18th of April 2024 until stocks run out.
|bp sites offering gift with purchase
|Taupō
|bp site
|Address
|bp Connect Wairakei
|655 Thermal Explorer Highway, Wairakei
|bp Connect Taupō
|48-50 Heuheu Street, Taupō
|Rotorua
|bp site
|Address
|bp Connect Geyser
|420 Cnr Froude Street & Fenton Street Rotorua