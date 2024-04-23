bp Super400 Activation

Taupō site activation As the official fuel supplier of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, we’re excited to be activating at select bp sites and attending the ITM Taupō Super400.

bp Connect Taupō site activation bp site Address Date Time bp Connect Taupō 48-50 Heuheu Street, Taupō Thursday, 18th April 2024 10.00am – 1.00pm

At bp Connect Taupō, we’re offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with the newly launched bp charge Safety Car, a high-performance Porsche Taycan GTS. To see our Safety Car and for the chance to be in to win some amazing prizes from our Rewards Box, please visit us on Thursday 18th April 2024, 10.00am – 1.00pm.

For a chance to enter the Rewards Box, please get ready to show your physical or digital Everyday Rewards card or have one of our friendly team members help you register on the day.

bp ultimate gift with purchase We will also be offering a gift with purchase at select locations in the lead up to the ITM Taupō Super400. Simply spend $65 or more in one transaction, including fuel, and receive free bp ultimate merchandise. While stocks last. This offer is only available at participating sites and runs from the 18th of April 2024 until stocks run out.



We can’t wait to see you at site and don’t forget to visit our activation at the ITM Taupō Super400, 19th - 21st April 2024, for even more chances to win!



NZ res 18+. Ends 11.59pm NZST 23/4/24. Max 1 entry p/person. Scan QR code or visit bp.co.nz/super400, fill out & submit entry form to sign-up to bp database & receive 1 entry into draw. See website for Ts&Cs incl. privacy statement. Promoter: BP Oil New Zealand Limited.