bp Super400 Activation

Be in to win with bp ultimate this Supercars Season

Fill out your details below and go into the draw to win a prize from our major prize pool.

First Prize

50” TV + Yearly SkySports Subscription.

Runner Up

Airpods Max

Minor Prize

Yearly SkySports Subscriptions (6 in total)

Taupō site activation

 

As the official fuel supplier of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship, we’re excited to be activating at select bp sites and attending the ITM Taupō Super400.

bp site Address Date Time
bp Connect Taupō

48-50 Heuheu Street, Taupō

 Thursday, 18th April 2024 10.00am – 1.00pm

At bp Connect Taupō, we’re offering fans a chance to get up close and personal with the newly launched bp charge Safety Car, a high-performance Porsche Taycan GTS. To see our Safety Car and for the chance to be in to win some amazing prizes from our Rewards Box, please visit us on Thursday 18th April 2024, 10.00am – 1.00pm. 

 

For a chance to enter the Rewards Box, please get ready to show your physical or digital Everyday Rewards card or have one of our friendly team members help you register on the day. 

bp ultimate gift with purchase

 

We will also be offering a gift with purchase at select locations in the lead up to the ITM Taupō Super400. Simply spend $65 or more in one transaction, including fuel, and receive free bp ultimate merchandise. While stocks last. 

 

This offer is only available at participating sites and runs from the 18th of April 2024 until stocks run out. 

Taupō
bp site Address
bp Connect Wairakei 655 Thermal Explorer Highway, Wairakei
bp Connect Taupō 48-50 Heuheu Street, Taupō
Rotorua
bp Connect Geyser
 420 Cnr Froude Street & Fenton Street Rotorua
We can’t wait to see you at site and don’t forget to visit our activation at the ITM Taupō Super400, 19th - 21st April 2024, for even more chances to win! 
Terms & conditions
Gift with purchase terms and conditions
NZ res 18+. Ends 11.59pm NZST 23/4/24. Max 1 entry p/person. Scan QR code or visit bp.co.nz/super400, fill out & submit entry form to sign-up to bp database & receive 1 entry into draw. See website for Ts&Cs incl. privacy statement. Promoter: BP Oil New Zealand Limited.