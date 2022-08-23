The promotion 'Win the Ultimate Supercars Experience' has ended.
All qualifying entries are retained for the major and grand prize draws which will take place on Friday 26 August 2022. A total of 53 winners will be draw from all qualifying entries. Winners will be notified by phone or email from bp. Prizes are allocated within 48 hours of winners’ accepting their prize.
As official fuel supplier of the Repco Supercars Championship, we're giving fans a chance to win The Ultimate Supercars Experience at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in September.
Spend $40 or more on bp Ultimate 98 or bp Premium 95 using your registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card between 27 July – 23 August 2022 to be in to win!
You can also score bonus entries when you:
There’s over $20,00 in prizes up for grabs. There are 50 double 3-day trackside passes with Paddock Access to the ITM Auckland SuperSprint and three 'bp Ultimate experiences' that include:
bp Ultimate 98 and bp Premium 95 with ACTIVE technology is designed to help remove dirt and help keep your engine working as the manufacturer intended.
With ongoing use, bp Ultimate 98 with ACTIVE technology can help to deliver more power, enhanced responsiveness, a smoother drive and make your engine run more efficiently.*
* Compared to bp 91. Benefits claimed are based on industry standard drive cycles in a laboratory and may not reflect real world driving results. Actual benefit may not be attainable for all vehicles, and may vary due to vehicle type, vehicle condition, driving style, driving conditions and other factors.
'Win the Ultimate Experience' is a promotion run by bp where customers can win tickets to the ITM Auckland SuperSprint Supercars event by purchasing selected products at bp.
The ITM Auckland SuperSprint is on 9 – 11 September 2022 at Pukekohe Park Raceway.
Customers can enter the Ultimate Experience promotion by using their registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card at bp when they make a qualifying purchase. There are several ways that customers can participate in the draw:
There are a total number of 53 prizes to be given away to the ITM Auckland SuperSprint valued at over $20,000!
This is a ticket-only prize. You will be expected to organise everything else related to your Supercars experience (e.g. travel, accommodation are not included).
All prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable.
Winners will be drawn on the 26th of August 2022
Bonus entry products include:
Bonus entry products will also be clearly identified in-store.
Your data is shared only once. This is on the first use of your AA Membership card at bp when your card is activated for rewards, to identify your account under both programs and link it. After the initial identification, your personal information is not shared between the two organisations for any marketing or communication purposes.
We are using an independent third party, data approved agency to identify winning entries pooled into the prize draws. Management of this process is in line with each organisation's data policies and complies with NZ Privacy Laws. Please see our terms and conditions page or privacy policies for further information.