Top up on top performance and win!

As official fuel supplier of the Repco Supercars Championship, we're giving fans a chance to win The Ultimate Supercars Experience at the ITM Auckland SuperSprint in September.

Spend $40 or more on bp Ultimate 98 or bp Premium 95 using your registered AA Smartfuel or AA Membership card between 27 July – 23 August 2022 to be in to win!

You can also score bonus entries when you:

Use BPme to fill up on bp Ultimate 98 or bp Premium 95



Purchase a car wash in the BPme app

Buy specially marked items in-store - these include any Castrol product, Monster Energy Super Fuel and Coca-Cola 440ml range.

The Ultimate Supercars Experience:

There’s over $20,00 in prizes up for grabs. There are 50 double 3-day trackside passes with Paddock Access to the ITM Auckland SuperSprint and three 'bp Ultimate experiences' that include:

Double 3-day trackside passes with Paddock Access to the ITM Auckland SuperSprint

Grid walks

Course car rides in the bp Ultimate Safety car

bp Premium Fuels

bp Ultimate 98 and bp Premium 95 with ACTIVE technology is designed to help remove dirt and help keep your engine working as the manufacturer intended.

With ongoing use, bp Ultimate 98 with ACTIVE technology can help to deliver more power, enhanced responsiveness, a smoother drive and make your engine run more efficiently.*

* Compared to bp 91. Benefits claimed are based on industry standard drive cycles in a laboratory and may not reflect real world driving results. Actual benefit may not be attainable for all vehicles, and may vary due to vehicle type, vehicle condition, driving style, driving conditions and other factors.