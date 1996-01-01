Site traffic information and cookies

Sustainability in NZ

bp believes global action on climate change is needed. It is a complex global issue and bp believes meeting the climate challenge requires efforts by all – governments, companies and consumers
Global sustainability

As a predominantly retail business, bp Oil New Zealand is committed to delivering more sustainable and efficient operations by educating staff, making conscious supplier and partner choices and through more sustainable construction decisions.

 

Responsible sourcing

Wild Bean Cafe is the number one retailer of barista-made coffee in New Zealand and has been offering Fairtrade Certified coffee beans since 2008. This means that as Wild Bean Cafe grows, the benefits for cooperative communities overseas grow too. Customers are also invited to take Wild Bean Cafe used coffee grinds home to use on their gardens. This programme has been operating since 2010.

Investing in renewable energy and pursuing energy efficiency

  • Solar panels are installed in the forecourt canopy membrane at 16 BP Connect locations. Each year these canopies harness approximately 200,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of energy directly from sun.
  • bp has partnered with Vector to install a rapid electric vehicle charger at BP Connect Pakuranga (Auckland) and BP Connect Warkworth.
  • Many bp Connect stores are included on a national waste recycling programme. This programme saves approximately 90 tonnes of waste from going to landfill every month.
  • The bp water recycling programme has saved more than 70 million litres of carwash water in the last 12 months alone. This is an initiative that other retailers are yet to implement to this level or scale. Many new bp Connect stores also collect rainwater from the roof tops for non-drinking use within the building and in garden irrigation. Sensor taps have also been installed to reduce water wastage.

 

We are continually looking at new ways to improve energy efficiency at store-level, and wherever possible, this includes: 
 

  • Long-life and low energy LED (Light Emitting Diodes) lighting on forecourts, general yard lights, in signage, food cabinets and drinks fridges, replacing less environmentally friendly fluorescent and neon lighting.
  • Astronomical clocks to manage signage, forecourt and site lighting. 
  • Lighting sensors to manage less frequented areas at night such as stockrooms, office and toilet areas. 
  • Shop lighting that automatically dims according to the amount of available natural light. 
  • Refrigeration controls that include door alarms to reduce loss of cold air and ensure temperatures are maintained. 
  • Heat pump technology that allows exhaust heat from air conditioning and refrigeration plants to be recycled and used to heat the building’s water, delivering a sustainable and cost-effective solution. Solar hot water is used at sites where heat pump technology is not available. 
  • Pursuing reductions in construction footprints to reduce materials required for building sites and to increase natural light into the shop.


bp’s head office in Auckland is a 5-star green rated building which includes:
 

  • Lighting sensors and timers to reduce consumption wastage. 
  • LED lighting with a wireless sensor LED lighting systems that adjust light according to daylight levels and occupancy, reducing energy use by 35% compared to a standard fluorescent system without sensors. 
  • A curtain wall facade with double-glazed structural panels allowing for optimal natural light.
  • High acoustic and thermal insulation ratings, high levels of fresh air ventilation and low water-use fittings in all amenities.
  • Pool cars for employees, to encourage sharing and to reduce the number of staff and vehicles on the road at any one time.
