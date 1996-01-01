Sustainability in NZ

As a predominantly retail business, bp Oil New Zealand is committed to delivering more sustainable and efficient operations by educating staff, making conscious supplier and partner choices and through more sustainable construction decisions.



Responsible sourcing

Wild Bean Cafe is the number one retailer of barista-made coffee in New Zealand and has been offering Fairtrade Certified coffee beans since 2008. This means that as Wild Bean Cafe grows, the benefits for cooperative communities overseas grow too. Customers are also invited to take Wild Bean Cafe used coffee grinds home to use on their gardens. This programme has been operating since 2010.