23 September– Saint-Louis, Senegal – bp and partners, Kosmos Energy and PETROSEN announce the successful reconstruction and the inauguration of the Abdoulaye Mbengue Khaly School in Guet Ndar. This initiative was made possible through collaboration with local authorities, communities and constitutes a key component of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) social investment programme in Senegal.



With an investment of more than 450 million CFA, eight new classrooms have been constructed in addition to the renovation of the four existing classrooms. Furthermore, a fully equipped computer room has been built, as well as an administrative office for the teaching staff. The construction and enhancements aim to introduce students to educational digital technologies and foster a stimulating and collaborative educational environment for every member of the school community. The construction of the Abdoulaye Mbengue Khaly School marks a major milestone for education and sustainable development for future generations in Saint-Louis.

“bp is committed to supporting local communities in the areas where we operate, and we are proud to provide this facility to support the education and development of more than 600 students from Guet Ndar and the Langue de Barbarie. The renovation and construction of the school, launched in collaboration with Kosmos Energy and PETROSEN in January 2025, is part of a comprehensive programme to support the youth of Saint-Louis in an environment conducive to quality education, growth and success.” stated Massaer Cisse, vice-president and Head of Country, bp Senegal

The renovation and construction of the Abdoulaye Mbengue Khaly School is an important component of the multi-million-dollar GTA social investment program in Senegal focused on the areas of community health, economic development, environmental awareness, and education.





This investment forms part of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, an innovative offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) project on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.

