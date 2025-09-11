bpTT/MIC-IT apprentices start next stage

The journey will continue with a foray into the world of work for the 12 apprentices who are pursuing the Level III National Skills Development Programme (NSDP) Journeyman Diploma at the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT), Macoya Technology Centre.



As part of an apprenticeship programme sponsored by bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), and launched in August 2024, the apprentices will gain two years of valuable industry experience while stationed at bpTT’s operating facilities.

According to 25-year-old trainee, Akim Low Hoy, “It may sound cliché, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I intend to make the most of it. The first year gave us the theoretical foundation that we needed, and our lecturers were knowledgeable and supportive. Now we are taking that knowledge to the field where we will do our part to help build the future of the energy sector. I intend to keep learning and continue my education and self-development journey to one day become a leader in this field and create opportunities for other young people.”



During the past year, the apprentices engaged in full-time training in in Machine Shop, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Electrical/Electronics Technology and Industrial Maintenance. For the next two years, they will be given hands-on industrial experience in the field of process plant operations/production operations and plant maintenance at bpTT’s operating facilities. The trainees will work on a shift rotation and continue with classroom sessions at MIC-IT during their days off in order to reinforce the skills acquired and continue their diploma studies.



bpTT production vice president Rodney Hosein said, “I’m very impressed by the progress the apprentices have made over the past year. Armed with this knowledge they are now ready to begin working in the field. It’s an exciting time for them as they learn the operating environment.” He added that the programme is preparing the apprentices for a future defined by new processes and technology including artificial intelligence.



Speaking to the partnership with bpTT was Nathan Langaigne, General Manager, Training Division, MIC-IT, “Globally, bp has always been an innovator and their support of this programme is another example of that. This seamless concept of moving from institute to industry is driven by a synergistic vision to train and develop talent that will take the energy sector forward. In fact, we are using this as a template to partner with other companies to create a workforce equipped for future demands of the various facets of our economy.”



Langaigne also gave a nod to bpTT’s Lerry Brereton. Brereton was one of 20 Mayaro-based youths who received a bpTT (then AMOCO) scholarship in November 1998 to study at the then Metal Industries Company Ltd (now MIC-IT). As a member of the alumni of MIC-IT, he was instrumental in forging the partnership between MIC-IT and bpTT.



Following in the footsteps of Brereton is 20-year-old Mystique Garcia, who also hails from Mayaro. “I am proud to be from Mayaro, which is bpTT’s home community, and I can attest to the opportunities that they have created for young people. I look forward to working at the Galeota Terminal, applying and improving on the skills we developed at MIC-IT. I would not be here without this partnership, and all I can do is achieve my best and become a leader so as to set the pathway for others to follow and continue this evolution of the energy sector.”