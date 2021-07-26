bp announces Cassia C installation

bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) has announced the installation of the topsides of its Cassia Compression (Cassia C) platform off Trinidad’s east coast.

The installation marks a significant milestone in the Cassia C project which will enable bpTT to access and produce low pressure gas reserves from currently-producing fields in the Greater Cassia area, thereby maximizing recovery from these existing resources.



The Cassia C topsides were fabricated at the Altamira fabrication yard, Mexico and arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on July 15. Michael Daniel, Project General Manager, bpTT said: “We have marked an important step in the Cassia Compression project with the installation of the topsides. This is a great achievement for the teams in Mexico and T&T which had to work through challenges brought about by COVID-19. The Cassia Compression project will be a major component of improving our production deliverability and the installation of the topsides brings us one step closer to first gas.”

The jacket, or legs, and bridge landing frame of the Cassia C platform were built at TOFCO’s facility in Trinidad and Tobago and were installed in February 2020.



The next step in the project will be hook up and commissioning of the Cassia C platform.

Gas production from the Greater Cassia Area will be routed to the Cassia C platform for compression before being transported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform. Cassia C will be located 57 kilometres off the south-east coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd).

First gas from the platform is expected in 2022. Production from Cassia C will be applied to existing contractual obligations.

Natural gas has a key role to play in the energy transition and the Cassia Compression project represents bpTT’s commitment to running a gas business that is safe, reliable and resilient.