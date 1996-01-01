bp starts production from Cassia C facility

bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) today confirms its Cassia C development has safely delivered first gas.Cassia C is bpTT’s first offshore compression platform and its biggest offshore facility. It will enable bpTT to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area. The platform, bpTT’s 16th offshore facility, is connected to the existing Cassia hub which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast.



Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day of gas. Production will go towards meeting bpTT’s gas supply commitments and will be important to sustaining T&T’s LNG and petrochemical industries.



David Campbell, bpTT president said: “First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for bp in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market. I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online.”



Ewan Drummond, bp senior vice president, projects, production, and operations said: “I am proud of our achievement to deliver this project while keeping our people safe throughout a global pandemic. Cassia C is a great example of bp's resilient hydrocarbons strategy in action – providing the energy the world needs now and helping us invest in the energy transition. I would like to thank our team for their commitment in the safe execution of this project.“



The Cassia C platform’s jacket – its legs and supporting frame - was built at TOFCO (Trinidad Offshore Fabricators) and installed in 2020. Its topside structure was built in the McDermott fabrication yard, Altamira, Mexico and was installed in 2021.

The Cassia C project is an important step in bpTT’s Area Development Plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago. The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximizing production from bpTT’s acreage.



First gas from Cassia C follows the recent sanction of the Cypre development and the execution of the gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company.



Notes to Editors

bpTT operates in approximately 680,000 acres off Trinidad’s east coast. bpTT now has 16 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.

Cautionary statementIn order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of ‎‎1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain ‎forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – ‎which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and ‎certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not ‎always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’', ‘should’, ‘may’, ‎‎‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual ‎results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the ‎risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our ‎more recent public reports.‎Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at ‎www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.‎

Further enquiries:

BP Press Office, London +44 (0)207 496 4076, bppress@bp.com