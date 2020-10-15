Cassia C to access 1 TCF of resources

bpTT’s Cassia Compression development will access 1 TCF of resources, according to Regional President Claire Fitzpatrick.



Fitzpatrick was speaking during a tour of the TOFCO fabrication yard in La Brea by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Friday July 19.



The jacket and bridge landing for Cassia C, bpTT’s next platform, are currently being fabricated at TOFCO. The topsides and bridge link are being constructed in Altamira, Mexico. They are part of the Cassia Compression development which will enable bpTT to access and produce low pressure gas reserves from currently-producing fields in the Greater Cassia Area, maximizing recovery from these existing resources.



The project was sanctioned in 2018 and is expected to come online in 2021. McDermott International is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the project.

Both the jacket and topside are on schedule.

The Cassia C jacket is the latest of bpTT’s infrastructure to be fabricated at TOFCO. Six out of bpTT’s 15 offshore platforms were constructed at TOFCO, representing about US$350 million of investment.



“That is something that we at bpTT are proud of and I believe that it is something everyone at TOFCO should be proud of as well. This demonstrates our commitment to local content and developing local capability. We value our partnership with McDermott and TOFCO and see it as one of the industry’s real success stories,” Fitzpatrick said.



The Cassia Compression project fits into bpTT’s Area Development plan which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop our resources in the Columbus Basin. The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximizing production from existing fields.



Fitzpatrick said that there is increasing competition to access funding for projects and therefore local fabrication must remain competitive.



Fitzpatrick said: “The key to continued development and success of the local fabrication industry is continued investment in developing skills and focusing on the productivity of the workforce. Trinidad has had a good track record and can capitalize on other opportunities by focusing on being globally competitive.”



---ENDS--



Notes:

Cassia C will be located 57 kilometres off the south-east coast of Trinidad. The platform will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day (bcfd).

bpTT has constructed 6 of its 15 offshore platforms at TOFCO, representing approximately US$350 million of investment.

