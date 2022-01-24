bpTT joins forces with UWI, UTT on carbon capture and storage research

bpTT is aiding Trinidad and Tobago’s energy transition through its support for this country’s first Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) mapping project.

Professor Brian Copeland, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, UWI signs the agreement commemorating bpTT’s support for T&T’s first Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) mapping project. The project is jointly led by the University of the West Indies and the University of Trinidad and Tobago, with financial and technical support from bpTT. Also taking part in the signing are, from left, Wail Shaheen, vp subsurface, bpTT; Giselle Thompson, vp communications and advocacy, bpTT; and Professor Prakash Persad, President, UTT.

bpTT has committed $340,000 to the CCS Storage Atlas project which is jointly led by the University of the West Indies and University of Trinidad and Tobago and seeks to map underground sites that can be used to store captured carbon dioxide. These include depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs both onshore and offshore. The project will form the foundation for assessing the feasibility of using carbon capture and storage as a solution to significantly reduce Trinidad and Tobago’s carbon emissions. Apart from funding, bpTT’s support for the project includes technical support and access to reservoir data.



CCS technology captures CO2 generated from the production or processing of natural gas and safely stores it in reservoirs underground. CCS could play an important role in helping T&T meet its global commitments aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is also complementary to the development of a hydrogen industry.

Recent International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports have concluded that ambitious goals, far above the current commitments, are needed to meet emission reduction targets. CCS has been identified as one of the technologies that is critical to realizing this objective. CCS technologies can offset the carbon footprint of fossil fuel consumption while the world transitions towards greener sources of energy.

Gas will continue to play an important role in the energy transition and CCS can help Trinidad and Tobago de-carbonize its gas value chain. If we can make the energy products we export less carbon intensive, then those products will retain or enhance their value in global energy markets. Support for the CCS Storage Atlas forms part of bpTT’s initiatives aimed at helping T&T transition to a low carbon future. Globally, bp has committed to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. This includes reducing emissions from its operations and providing support for initiatives which will help the world get to net zero. In T&T, bp has been working to reduce emissions from its operations and is partnering with others on net zero-related initiatives. The consortium of bp, Lightsource bp and Shell are currently working with the Government to finalise agreements for T&T’s first utility scale solar project.

Giselle Thompson, vice president corporate operations said: “bpTT is committed to working with industry stakeholders and the government to identify pathways for T&T to transition to a low carbon future and we are excited by this project. Carbon Capture and Storage can play a crucial role in helping Trinidad and Tobago to reduce carbon emissions and keeping our energy exports globally competitive.“

