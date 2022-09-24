Cypre project gets go ahead

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) today confirmed that it is proceeding with the development of its Cypre offshore gas project.

This decision followed recent meetings of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, bp CEO Bernard Looney and incoming President for bpTT David Campbell where they discussed accelerating the project’s sanction.



Cypre will become bpTT’s third subsea development. It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14 kilometre flexible flowlines. Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025. The Cypre gas field is located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. At peak the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250-300 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). Production from Cypre will go towards satisfying bpTT’s existing gas supply commitments.



The Cypre development forms part of bpTT’s strategy of maximizing production from existing infrastructure, identifying innovative solutions to bring gas to the market faster without adding operating emissions. This subsea development will capitalize on the existing subsea enabling infrastructure at Juniper allowing gas to be brought to market in a shorter time than a normally-unmanned installation (NUI) development. The new development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation which allows production to be added without increasing bpTT’s operating emissions.

Incoming bpTT president David Campbell said:

“The go-ahead for the Cypre development is great news for Trinidad and Tobago and for bpTT, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in our business here. Today’s announcement is a great reflection of our strategy in action - efficiently developing the resources in our existing acreage so we can bring new gas to the market faster, all without increasing operating emissions.”

bpTT operates in 745,000 acres off Trinidad’s east coast. bpTT has 16 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.