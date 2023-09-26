bp and Shell Trinidad and Tobago (Shell) are looking forward to exploration of Trinidad and Tobago’s deepwater acreage, following the award of three deepwater blocks by the government of Trinidad and Tobago on September 26, 2023.

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries announced that the bp and Shell joint venture (JV) has been awarded blocks 25a, 25b and 27 off Trinidad’s east coast.

David Campbell, president of bpTT said: “For more than four decades bpTT has been operating off Trinidad’s east coast and the deepwater represents the next major province for this country’s indigenous energy development. We are looking forward to this exciting new era of exploration and production in the deepwater

of Trinidad and Tobago combining our knowledge of the country’s geological systems and our global deepwater expertise.”

“This acreage represents the next phase of exploration for the Country, and we are keen to leverage our vast global Deepwater experience in this new development.” said Eugene Okpere, Senior Vice President and Country Chair, Shell T&T. “Together with bpTT, we will be better than the sum of our parts, merging our technical and commercial know-how to build value today, tomorrow and in the future for Trinidad and Tobago.”

A bid for block 23b was also submitted, and dialogue between the JV and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries remains ongoing.

Notes to editors:

bp and Shell will own 50% in each block

bp will operate Blocks 25(a) and 25(b)

Shell will operate Block 27

For more information contact:

Luis Araujo – luis.araujo@bp.com

Kelli-Marie Patel – kelli-marie.patel@shell.com