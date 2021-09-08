bp EVP Dev Sanyal emphasizes commitment to T&T

Dev Sanyal, executive vice president Gas and Low Carbon Energy, bp - has emphasized bp’s commitment to the continued development of its Trinidad and Tobago business.

Sanyal had a virtual meeting with Minister of Energy and Energy Industries the Hon Stuart Young on Sept 7.

Sanyal took the opportunity to update Minister Young on bp’s new ambition and strategy and the role of bp’s Trinidad operations in supporting these. In the near term bp’s Trinidad operations is working diligently to deliver two major gas developments that are critical to both Trinidad and Tobago and bp’s near term production. Matapal and Cassia C represent an investment of circa $1.1B into the Trinidad business. The Matapal development is almost complete, and first gas is expected before the end of this year. The Cassia C platform was installed in July and hook-up and commissioning is continuing. First gas is expected in the first half of 2022.

Volumes from Matapal and Cassia C will be put towards fulfilling bpTT’s existing contractual obligations and the two developments are important on a wider scale, as natural gas has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero - now and for decades to come.

In June, Sanyal spoke at the T&T Energy Conference at which he outlined the importance of natural gas to the global energy transition. Sanyal is accountable for bp’s gas portfolio and building new low carbon businesses in areas such as wind, solar energy, and hydrogen. He and Minister Young discussed developments in the energy industry, bp’s plans for its Trinidad operations as well as other areas in which bp can help Trinidad and Tobago in its energy transition.

Sanyal and Young also discussed the restructuring of Atlantic which remains a priority for the government, bp and its Atlantic partners. Atlantic shareholders and Government are actively exploring the commercial restructuring of Atlantic with the objective of creating a simpler commercial structure to support more efficient utilization of all trains and improve value to Trinidad and Tobago.

Quote from Dev Sanyal: “bp and Trinidad and Tobago have enjoyed a close relationship that has lasted decades. I first met Minister Young in March 2020 as I was taking up my new role and just before the pandemic began and it was a pleasure to continue the conversation today. I look forward to the day when I can visit with the government and our team in Trinidad in person. I applaud the government, our bp team and contractors in Trinidad and Tobago for showing great resilience and determination to continue to deliver our energy projects through the challenges brought by the pandemic, and I look forward to continued collaboration as we seek to finalize these high priority negotiations for the county’s LNG business.”

bpTT operates 15 offshore facilities and two onshore processing facilities and accounts for approximately 50 percent of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas production. bpTT is nearing completion of the Matapal field development, its 16th offshore facility which is a 3 well subsea development which ties back to Juniper, an existing platform.