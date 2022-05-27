bpTT targets “small pool” gas opportunities

bpTT announced today the return of the Joe Douglas Jack Up rig which will arrive in Trinidad in September 2022 and begin drilling operations in the fourth quarter.

The first phase of the drilling programme will involve development drilling of small pools; three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field. If this drilling phase is successful these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in early 2023. The second phase of the drilling program includes the potential for three additional wells in the Angelin field and this phase is currently progressing through the sanction process. Following the drilling programme of the small pool opportunities, bpTT is also progressing work on an exploration campaign and is currently evaluating the exploration targets in the Columbus Basin and moving towards potentially adding these opportunities to the rig programme by early 2023.

“We are very excited to have the Joe Douglas rig back and we have been working hard on identifying and continuing to develop small pools within our acreage. Smaller pools of resources are more challenging to access but targeting resources closer to our existing infrastructure allows us to develop those resources more economically and bring them into production immediately. At a time when the world needs more gas, we are pleased that we are ready to begin the first phase of this drilling campaign in the fourth quarter and look forward to subsequent phases as we continue to efficiently access viable gas resources and where possible bring them to market in the shortest possible time.” Claire Fitzpatrick.Once the first phase of the drilling program is successful, identified gas resources will be put onto production by the first half of 2023 and will go towards fulfilling bpTT’s existing gas supply contract obligations with the NGC and Atlantic.



---ENDS---



Notes to editors:

bpTT operates 16 offshore facilities and two onshore processing facilities and accounts for approximately 50 percent of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas production.