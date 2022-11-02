Joe Douglas starts drilling programme

The first phase of the drilling programme involves development drilling of three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field.

The Joe Douglas has started our drilling programme.

First up is our Mango acreage – situated approximately 48km off the Galeota Point on Trinidad’s south-east coast.

This drilling programme, inclusive of both development and exploration drilling is key for bpTT to continue to find and develop small pools of resources within the Columbus Basin.

The first phase of the drilling programme will involve development drilling of three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field. If this drilling phase is successful, these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in late 2022/early 2023. The second phase of the drilling program includes the potential for three additional wells in the Angelin field and this phase is currently progressing through the sanction process.