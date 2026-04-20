In continuing its investment into the energy future of the nation, bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), awarded bursaries to three students at The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Undergraduate Awards Scholarship/ Bursary Awards Ceremony 2025/26, hosted at DaagaAuditorium, St. Augustine last Friday (17 April 2026).

The final year students, Karan Singh, Thalia Mohammed and Fadrina Narine, are all pursuing the Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Geoscience. They were selected to receive the bpTT bursaries by the UWI Campus Committee for Undergraduate Awards (CCUA) using a blended merit and means assessment.

Attending the awards ceremony to present the bpTT bursaries and interact with the recipients were Karissa Bissoon, Vice-President, Communications & External Affairs (C&EA); and Gamali Balkaran, Senior Advisor, C&EA. Bissoon noted that bpTT has invested over TT$20 million in the Petroleum Geoscience programme since its inception in 2001, having funded bursaries and post-graduate research. “bpTT invests in education from the pre-primary to the post graduate level, which supports our vision for developing our dynamic human resource capacity. This programme

continues to shape future geoscientists in Trinidad and Tobago, and through our committed support, allows us to invest in the future of national energy,” she added.

The bpTT Vice-President also explained that since 2003, bpTT has invested in the Brighter Prospects Scholarship Programme, which provides financial assistance to students from Mayaro and environs, who gain access to tertiary education at approved institutions such as UWI. The programme has provided more than 700 scholarships, producing more than 500 graduates in over 60 unique fields of study.

The ceremony marked a moment of importance that left attendees with feelings of gratitude and optimism. This was reflected in the smiles of the bursary recipients and the loud applause of the audience as each award was presented.

According to Karan Singh, who will be writing his finals exams in three weeks, “This has been a challenging journey, and I am truly grateful to bpTT for supporting me towards reaching this moment.



Coming from a single-parent home, the financial burdens were significant and worrisome at times. The bpTT bursary took away those concerns and allowed me to focus on my studies, which empowered me to succeed. I think I speak for every past and future recipient in expressing appreciation for the impact bpTT has had on our lives.”

Karan noted that his final year project was based on evaluating the remaining exploration potential of the smaller oil and gas resources. He also expressed his hope to join the bpTT graduate programme to gain experience and contribute towards extending the energy opportunities for the country.

“I have been given a fantastic opportunity, and all I want to do is maximise my abilities and ensure that Trinidad and Tobago does the same for our energy sector. Just like the geoscience students that bpTT has invested in over the past 25 years, I believe that we must explore our full resource potential to drive future growth and development,” he effused.