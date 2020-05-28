BP Trinidad & Tobago makes gas discovery

BP Trinidad & Tobago (BPTT) today announced that it has made a gas discovery with the Ginger exploration well, offshore Trinidad. The well is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019. The results of the Ginger well will continue to be evaluated following the completion of drilling operations, but initial results are promising.

The Ginger exploration well was drilled into two untested fault blocks east of the Cashima Field in water depths less than 300 feet, approximately 50 miles off the south-east coast of Trinidad. The well was drilled using a jackup rig and has penetrated hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in fifteen segments.

“This is positive news for both BPTT and the industry, as these discoveries continue BPTT’s exploration success on the Trinidad shelf following the Savannah and Macadamia commercial discoveries,” said Claire Fitzpatrick,

Regional President for BPTT. “We are continuing to see the benefits of the significant investment we have made in seismic processing and Ocean Bottom Seismic acquisition. The Columbus Basin is a maturing province and the Ginger discovery demonstrates that with the right technology we can continue to uncover further resource potential in the basin. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development of our Trinidad and Tobago operations and the wider industry.”

BP Trinidad and Tobago has a 100 percent working interest in Ginger.

BPTT operates off Trinidad’s east coast. BPTT has 15 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities. BPTT is 70 per cent owned by BP and 30 per cent owned by Repsol.

