bp Trinidad and Tobago has achieved two major milestones, sanctioning the Ginger gas development and exploration success at its Frangipani well.

Taking FID on Ginger and discovering gas at Frangipani are the latest demonstrations of upstream activity this year for bp, in line with its strategy to grow its oil and gas business.

Ginger will become bpTT’s fourth subsea project and will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to bpTT’s existing Mahogany B platform. First gas from the project is expected in 2027 and will make up one of bp’s ten major projects expected to start up between 2025 and 2027. At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce average gas production of 62 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Ginger development, as well as bpTT’s Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up in 2025, are part of bpTT’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage, developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure. The project meets bp's expected returns from upstream projects and is fully accommodated within bp’s capital expenditure plans. bp will leverage learnings from prior subsea projects to bring gas to market as quickly and safely as possible.

Drilling at the Frangipani exploration well identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs within the same geological structure. Options are currently being evaluated to move the discovery forward at pace. bp Trinidad and Tobago has a 100 percent working interest in both Ginger and Frangipani.

bpTT president David Campbell said: “I am very proud to announce these two milestones. With Frangipani, our objective was to prove that our continued progress in exploration and appraisal activity could unlock new fields and investment opportunities for the region. And the sanction of Ginger represents our commitment to continuing the development of resources in our existing acreage and to producing the gas that Trinidad and Tobago – and the world – needs.”

Ginger is located approximately 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast in water depths of less than 300 feet. Drilling on the first well began in January and is expected to resume in Q4 of this year. Frangipani is located east of the existing Mahogany field, approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast.

In addition to growing its production activity in Trinidad, bp has achieved milestones offshore Egypt in the first quarter of 2025, including completing drilling operations and making two gas discoveries at the El Fayoum-5 and El King-2 exploration wells and starting production at the second development phase of the Raven field.

bp's key operations in Trinidad are located off Trinidad’s east coast. bp Trinidad and Tobago currently operates 12 offshore platforms, two subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities.

