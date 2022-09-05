bpTT welcomes the Joe Douglas Jack Up Rig

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) today announces the arrival of the Joe Douglas Jack Up rig. The drilling rig arrived in Trinidad on 30 August 2022 at Chaguaramas. The rig will be proceeding to our Mango drilling site – situated approximately 48km off the Galeota Point on Trinidad’s south-east coast – to commence our drilling programme in early October.

This drilling programme, inclusive of both development and exploration drilling is key for bpTT to continue to find and develop small pools of resources within the Columbus Basin.





The first phase of the drilling programme will involve development drilling of three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field. If this drilling phase is successful, these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in late 2022/early 2023. The second phase of the drilling program includes the potential for three additional wells in the Angelin field and this phase is currently progressing through the sanction process.

“We are excited to welcome back the Joe Douglas drilling rig to bpTT. This rig signals the resumption of our small pools (infill) drilling programme. This drilling programme is aimed at getting after smaller pools of resources in the Columbus Basin. These smaller pools are close to our existing infrastructure which means we can bring gas online quickly - this will help deliver the secure, affordable and lower carbon energy that the world needs,” – Claire Fitzpatrick, regional president, bpTT.

bpTT is pleased to welcome back the Joe Douglas drilling rig and we look forward to a successful drilling campaign.

