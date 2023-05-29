bpTT adds production from Mango field

bpTT today announces the successful completion of the first phase of its “small pools” drilling campaign which began in October 2022. The campaign includes three wells in the Mango field, one well in the Savonette field and 3 wells in the Angelin field.



The first phase of this program has been completed safely and with successful outcomes on all three Mango wells which have already been put into production. The wells are currently producing approximately 180 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd) with the third well still ramping up.



The “small pools” drilling program includes sidetracks of existing wells as well as access to new exploration segments that have not produced previously. It targets smaller accumulations of gas resources that are near to bpTT’s existing infrastructure and allows these resources to be accessed more efficiently and brought into production faster using existing infrastructure. Seismic data re-processing, interpretation, and detailed rigorous well planning have enabled the positive results of the program thus far.



The Joe Douglas Jack up rig has been contracted to deliver the drilling program and is currently on the Savonette platform to commence the next well. bpTT president David Campbell said: “The successful completion of the wells in our Mango field is great news for bpTT and for Trinidad and Tobago. It demonstrates our continued commitment to developing resources in our existing shallow water acreage in the Columbus Basin. Our goal is to find and recover as much of the gas resources as we can, small or large and particularly those that can be quickly brought into existing infrastructure. Each successful well helps to stem the declines in these more mature gas fields and contributes to our ability to meet our gas supply commitments to the NGC and Atlantic.”



