bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) continues to invest in the energy future of Trinidad and Tobago and has commenced work on the Matapal field development.

Matapal is a subsea development comprised of three wells that tie back into the existing Juniper platform.



Matapal will deliver gas into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well drilled in 2017. The development will have a production capacity of 400 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

The drilling operations for Matapal commenced on 8 October and are being undertaken by the Maersk Discoverer, a semi-submersible rig which arrived in Trinidad on 3 September 2020.

Matapal is on track for first gas in 2022.

More about the project The Matapal project is located approximately 80km off the south-east coast of Trinidad. The Matapal field is located approximately 8km east of Juniper, in 163 metres of water depth.

The project consists of both greenfield and brownfield activities with the majority of brownfield fabrication being

completed locally.

Claire Fitzpatrick, bpTT president said “Matapal is an important part of bpTT’s portfolio to continue to underpin our existing gas contracts. This is bpTT’s second subsea development in Trinidad and the spudding of this well is a key milestone as we work toward first gas in 2022.”

Hydrocarbons from Matapal will be transported to the Juniper platform via two 9 km flexible flowlines.

