bpTT announces Mento first gas

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced today that the Mento development has safely delivered first gas through connection of the initial discovery well and the drilling campaign for the remaining seven gross wells on the platform will now begin.

Mento is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd (EOG) and bpTT, with EOG as the operator. The development features a 12-slot, attended facility that is located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Mento is one of bp’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027 that bp announced earlier this year as part of its strategy to grow the upstream. Production from Mento will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

The Mento platform was built at the TOFCO fabrication yard, La Brea, Trinidad.

bpTT president David Campbell said:“I am proud to announce first gas from Mento with our partner EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd. For bpTT, this represents our second start up this year and it is tangible proof of the benefits of partnering with others to bring much needed gas into production. The bpTT/EOG partnership is progressing well as we continue to work on our next joint venture project Coconut.”

---ends---

More on bpTT/EOG JV developments

Mento is a joint venture between EOG (50%, operator) and bp Trinidad and Tobago (50%) Mento is one of the developments delivered through a joint venture between bpTT and EOG.

Previous developments were:

EMZ - 2011

Sercan – 2016

Banyan – 2017

bpTT and EOG are currently working on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement. Start-up is expected in 2027

More on bpTT:

bpTT is owned by bp (70% ) and Repsol (30%)bpTT's key operations are located off Trinidad’s east coast. bpTT currently operates 12 offshore platforms, three subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities.



Further enquiries: bp Press Trinidad: bptt@bp.com

Cautionary statement

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement.

This press release contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘targets’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed under “Risk factors” in bp’s most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and in any of our more recent public reports.



Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, ‎or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.‎