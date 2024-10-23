Mento platform nears sailaway

What’s Happening

Prime Minister (Acting), Minister of Energy and Energy Industries The Hon Stuart Young toured the Mento platform at the TOFCO fabrication yard on October 23. The platform is in the final stages of construction as it gets ready for sailaway within the coming weeks.

The Mento development is a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources Trinidad Limited and bpTT, with EOG as the operator. The Acting Prime Minister toured the facility accompanied by leadership from EOG, bpTT and TOFCO including George Vieira, Managing Director, EOG; David Campbell, president, bpTT and Javed Mohammed, General Manager, TOFCO and The Hon Stephen McClashie, Minister Labour and Member of Parliament for La Brea.

More on Mento

Mento will be a 12-slot, manned facility located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad's southeast coast. First gas is expected in 2025.



More on bpTT/EOG JV developments

Mento is one of the developments delivered through a joint venture between bpTT and EOG. Previous developments were:

EMZ - 2011

Sercan – 2016

Banyan – 2017

bpTT and EOG recently announced that they will partner on the Coconut gas development under a similar joint venture arrangement.