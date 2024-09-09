bp completes fifth critical infrastructure update in six years

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), is pleased to announce the completion of its replacement pipeline project – its fifth infrastructure upgrade project in six years.

As part of the milestone, first hydrocarbons were transported from bp’s Beachfield gas receiving facility to its Terminal at Galeota Point for processing – completing the integration of this new infrastructure into its existing operations.

The project included the installation of 13 kilometers of new pipeline, measuring six inches in diameter and was installed along the current pipeline corridor. The existing pipeline, which has come to the end of its design life, has now been taken safely out of service.

This critical infrastructure upgrade project helps underpin safe and reliable operations. This project follows the recent Trinidad offshore pipeline replacement (TOPR) project completed in 2023 which involved the replacement of 96km of 12-inch pipeline for the transportation of liquids from bp’s production facilities offshore to the terminal at Galeota point.

The gas business in Trinidad and Tobago plays a key role delivering resilient hydrocarbons in support of bp’s strategy and in helping bp become a simpler, more focused and higher-value company.

“Our Ocelot project is the fifth critical infrastructure upgrade project that we have undertaken in the last six years in service of preparing our operations for the future. This asset integrity project was

essential to be able to safely provide gas to meet our existing contractual obligations and prepares our operations for the next wave of gas developments. This is another demonstration of bpTT’s commitment to the nation and to unlocking the energy future of Trinidad and Tobago“. – David Campbell, president bpTT.

