bpTT partners with Pan Trinbago as title sponsor for Panorama …launches ‘Pan Around D Clock’

bpTT is pleased to announce the deepening of its partnership with Pan Trinbago to become the organisation’s title sponsor for the 2024 Panorama competition as part of its ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative; a new pan initiative that celebrates the national instrument and the music that fuels this festival, while providing opportunities for the public to experience live performances from some of the nation’s top steelbands.

bpTT is excited about becoming the title sponsor for Panorama and welcomes the additional security measures being implemented by the national security agencies to provide a safe Carnival experience. These measures have made it possible for live steelband performances originally envisaged as part of the ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative to be made available free to the public on designated days during the Carnival season. The performance space previously planned for opposite our head office has been relocated to the Carnival Village in the Queen’s Park Savannah – making it possible for a bigger and better carnival experience for the public.

For over 54 years, bpTT has been a steadfast supporter of pan through its partnership with 12-time, and reigning Panorama champions, the bp Renegades, and this new collaboration with Pan Trinbago and the ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative creates an opportunity to widen our participation in this national cultural celebration.

The support for Pan Trinbago reflects our confidence in the organization and enables them to create memorable experiences for the public and for visitors to our shores. As we embark on this exciting venture, bpTT reiterates its continued support for pan and the cultural richness it brings to Carnival and the communities in which steelbands reside. We are honored to be a part of the festivities and are confident that ‘Pan Around D Clock’ will resonate with enthusiasts, showcasing the exceptional talent and spirit that defines Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.



For information contact bptt@bp.com