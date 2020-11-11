Students tackle conservation and win

Primary school students are getting the opportunity to learn about science and conservation and win prizes. The Pennacool Science and Conservation programme is a collaboration between bpTT, Shell, the Ministry of Public Utilities and online education platform Pennacool.

The programme is targeted towards primary school children from ages 6 – 12 and is designed similar to Pennacool’s other curriculum aligned programmes. It engages students through fun videos, quizzes and prizes and provides resources for teachers and parents to guide the conversation. The programme was launched in August 2020, just in time for the 2020/2021 school year.



Teachers, students and whole schools benefit from grand cash prizes, bookstore vouchers and Android tablets.

The first winners collected their prizes – tablets - at a ceremony Nov 6.





The results have already been encouraging. Students’ participation continues to increase particularly with the content usage/quizzes and it is noteworthy that, this new Science & Conservation platform has been a significant development towards the new normal of online learning. Teachers also benefit from this as they continue to use the content to guide classes. The Science and Conservation virtual school is also currently ongoing reaching over 3500 students, 240 teachers and 40 schools to date.



bpTT is supporting the programme because it sees collaboration as playing an important role in achieving its ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and helping the world get to net zero.



November winners:

• Makayla Sinannan – St. Joseph Girls’ RC Primary School

• Caeleigh Burnley – Tacarigua Presbyterian Primary School

• Tsian Kowlessar – St. Gabriel’s Girls’ RC Primary School

• Cheyenne Balroop – Chaguanas Government Primary School

• Shahana Borneo – Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School

