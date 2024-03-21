Media update

Prime Minister tours Mento Platform being fabricated at La Brea



Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Keith Rowley toured the Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Unlimited’s (TOFCO) fabrication yard in La Brea on Wednesday where the Mento Platform is being constructed.

The Mento development is a 50/50 joint venture between bpTT and EOG Resources Trinidad Limited (EOG), with EOG as the operator. Dr. Rowley was accompanied by representatives from EOG, bp and TOFCO including George Vieira, Managing Director, EOG; Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, executive vice president, bp, Gas and Low Carbon Energy, David Campbell, president, bpTT and Javed Mohammed, General Manager, TOFCO.

David Campbell said: “It was an honour to host the Prime Minister along with my colleagues from EOG and TOFCO. Mento demonstrates the importance of collaboration in unlocking Trinidad and Tobago’s energy resources. The partnership between bpTT and EOG has grown from strength to strength since our first joint development, EMZ in 2011. Mento will be the fourth joint venture development between bpTT and EOG and I look forward to working together as we explore future opportunities.”





More on Mento

Mento will be a 12-slot, manned facility located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG off Trinidad’s southeast coast. First gas is expected in 2025.

More on bpTT/EOG JV developments

Mento is the latest development being delivered through a joint venture between bpTT and EOG.

Previous developments were:

EMZ - 2011

Sercan – 2016

Banyan – 2017

bpTT and EOG continue to look for opportunities to develop resources in the Columbus Basin.

