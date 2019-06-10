BP working towards lower carbon future for T&T

BP is exploring how it can help T&T create a lower carbon future, according to Regional President Claire Fitzpatrick who was speaking at the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Conference on Monday at the Trinidad Hilton.

“We are looking at opportunities to be part of T&T’s renewable energy future. BP globally is investing in renewables, fast charging for electric vehicles and other low carbon ventures and we are exploring how we can bring some of these low carbon solutions to Trinidad and Tobago,” Fitzpatrick said.

BP is working on what it describes as the ‘dual challenge’ which it describes as meeting growing energy needs while working to reduce emissions.

According to BP’s Energy Outlook, energy demand will continue to grow, with the world’s population expected to reach nine billion by 2040. At the same time, the Paris Agreement calls for rapid reductions in greenhouse gas, but recent research shows that CO2 emissions reached an all-time high in 2018.



The Energy Outlook also notes that renewables are now the fastest-growing energy source in history. They could account for 14% of all energy consumption in 2040. Fitzpatrick explained that BPTT is focusing on increasing efficiency in its operations as well as exploring ways to reduce emissions.

“At BP, we are using data and technology to transform our business, including seeking out ways to improve our own energy efficiency. This focus is not just good for the environment it’s also good business. The less energy we use to run our operations means the more gas available to send to the petrochemical and LNG markets.” she said.

BPTT has drafted a lower carbon implementation plan which will focus on reducing emissions in its operations in the areas of power generation, energy efficiency, facility design, operational activities and logistics. The plan gives special focus to supporting national emissions reduction efforts and influencing our partners to help Trinidad and Tobago achieve its emissions and renewable energy targets.



BPTT is also exploring a new concept for a next generation of offshore platforms that will address both sides of the dual challenge. The minimal NUI - or normally unmanned installation - concept is expected to reduce development costs which could make commercially marginal resource pools more competitive and the new design will also operate with lower emissions.

---ENDS---

Contact:

Ryan Chaitram: 772-3116; ryan.chaitram@bp.com

Luis Araujo: 793-3374; luis.araujo@bp.com

