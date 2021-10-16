bp Renegades award represents 50 years of partnership

bp Renegades band member Emmanuel Joseph says the Jit Samaroo Award demonstrates the special relationship between the band and bpTT.

Joseph is the second recipient of the award which was launched in 2017 by bpTT to align its support for the Renegades with the company’s focus on development

through education. “This bursary is the culmination of the relationship between bpTT and the Renegades cultural organization. It represents the 50 years and even more that we have shared together. It also encompasses the vision and the mission to not just see results on the Panorama stage but to see results holistically,” Joseph said.

The award goes towards academic expenses of a band member. Recipients receive $10,000 a year for full-time undergraduate programmes, $8,000 for part-time programmes or $6,000 for diploma or certificate programmes. Recipients must satisfy academic criteria to continue to receive payment and must pledge their commitment to the band depending on the length of their programme.

bpTT vp of corporate operations, Giselle Thompson said: “We are honoured to continue our support for the bp Renegades through the Jit Samaroo Award and we are happy to see the next generation of Renegades members developing within the band as musicians in their own right. bp and Renegades are celebrating 50 years of partnership this year and this award represents another step in our journey together.”

President of bp Renegades, Colin Greaves added: “The bpTT Jit Samaroo Award represents an important investment into the human capital of the bp Renegades Steel Orchestra and the wider community. Emmanuel has truly developed into an exemplary role model and youth leader within the band, and he is very much deserving of this accolade. We are extremely proud of his efforts and thankful to our corporate partners bpTT for their continued support.”

Joseph is in his second year at the University of the West Indies where he is studying English Literature and would like to minor in linguistics and music. “With the award I won’t have to worry about fees and books. It will really take some

weight off my parents’ shoulders,” he explained, adding that the funds will also help him to buy better musical equipment.

He is a former captain of the Renegades Junior Band and would have been transitioning into the senior band were it not for COVID-19 and its impact on the 2021 Carnival season. Earlier this year he made his Schools Panorama arranging debut with his former school Holy Cross College. He plans to continue arranging in junior Panorama and using his skills to help develop Renegades. He also has his eyes set on being a top pan soloist. Joseph featured in one of Renegades ‘Beat the PANdemic’ live online performances, an experience which, he

said, ‘brought him to another level’ in terms of performing and gave him the opportunity to learn.

Notes

bpTT and Renegades celebrated 50 years of partnership in 2020.

Jit Samaroo has been hailed as one of T&T’s best steel pan arrangers. His relationship with BP Renegades spanned over four decades. During that time he led the band to nine National Panorama titles, including a hattrick from

1995-1997. He was awarded the Hummingbird Medal of Merit (silver) in 1987, the Chaconia Medal (silver) in 1995 and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies in 2003. He passed away in 2016.

