bp awarded NCMA 2 exploration block

bp is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the NCMA 2 block offshore Trinidad as part of the Shallow Water 2023/24 bid round that closed in May 2024.

NCMA 2, located approximately 30 miles off Trinidad’s north coast, opens a new area of exploration for bp in Trinidad & Tobago, as all current production comes from the Columbus Basin off Trinidad’s east coast.

bpTT president David Campbell said: “Continued exploration activity is crucial for sustaining our industry and I am very pleased that we have secured this block. The NCMA area is new to bp in T&T and I am looking forward to maximizing its potential. Although geographically new to us, we will be able to draw on our 50-plus years of exploration experience in Trinidad and Tobago.”

This announcement is the latest demonstration of bp’s Trinidad strategy to access new basins while maximizing production in existing acreage. Since the beginning of the year, bpTT has successfully completed its infill drilling programme, announced the divestment of some of its mature assets, entered into a joint venture arrangement with EOG Resources for the Coconut development and is close to completing the Cypre development drilling campaign.

---ends-----



Notes to editors: bp's key operations in Trinidad are located off Trinidad’s east coast. bp Trinidad and Tobago currently operates 17 offshore installations and two onshore processing facilities.



Further enquiries: bp Press Trinidad: bptt@bp.com