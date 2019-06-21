We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
BPTT today submitted a joint bid with Shell for the 2018 Shallow Water Competitive Bid Licensing Round.
Regional President Claire Fitzpatrick said: “The decision to bid highlights our intent to continue to seek out opportunities to develop resources in the Columbus Basin. It also demonstrates our confidence in the potential of the Basin.”