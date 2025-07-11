Solar farm hosts official site visit, project nears completion

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — The Brechin Castle Solar Limited, (a joint venture of bp, Shell, and a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago), on Wednesday welcomed key government officials and stakeholders to its project site in Couva.



Attending the event were Dr. the Honourable Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries; the Honourable Barry Padarath, Minister of Public Utilities and the Member of Parliament for Couva South; the Honourable David Lee, Minister of Housing; the Honourable Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries; and the Honourable Clyde Elder, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities, along with other Government officials, invited dignitaries, executives, and representatives from the joint venture shareholders.



The event began with a project briefing, detailing the progress made to date on the Brechin Castle facility, followed by a guided bus tour of the solar farm, providing guests with a first-hand view of the installation of thousands of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels in place across the site.



Once operational, the Brechin Castle Solar Farm will represent the country’s largest renewable energy development to date, helping to diversify Trinidad and Tobago’s energy mix, lower carbon emissions, and deliver cleaner energy to the national grid.