Brechin Castle Solar Limited achieves first electrons

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — The Brechin Castle Solar Limited, (a joint venture partnership between bp, Shell and NGC), confirms that it has achieved first electrons from the nation’s first utility scale solar farm.



These electrons have successfully been delivered to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) sub-station at Brechin Castle – providing cleaner energy into the country’s electricity network.



On Thursday 17 July, first electrons were transmitted from the southern segment of the Brechin Castle Solar farm, which will be gradually ramped up to deliver up to ~40 megawatts (ac) of power to T&TEC. Work will continue toward achieving mechanical completion on the northern segment before fully commissioning the site in 4Q 2025. Once fully commissioned, the solar farm will have the capacity to deliver up to 92 megawatts (ac) of power into the national electricity grid. It will provide approximately 8% of Trinidad and Tobago's power generation, allowing natural gas to be redirected to other downstream users.



This achievement underscores the commitment of bp, Shell and NGC to diversifying Trinidad and Tobago’s energy mix, reducing carbon emissions while supporting the energy needs of the country.



