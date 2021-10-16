bpTT empowers Mayaro students

50 students from Mayaro and environs have benefitted from tablet computers provided by energy company bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT); an initiative which started in May and culminated with a distribution exercise at the Mayaro Resource Centre on June 15th.

Giving an update was 11-year-old Akia Francois of Guayaguayare R.C Primary School, “The tablet given to us by bpTT has helped me so much to be better prepared for the SEA exams. It really has made a tremendous difference and I am really grateful because I have much more access to learning resources. My ultimate goal is to become a doctor and I am working hard towards achieving that. When I achieve my goals and start working, I will

give back and help people just like bpTT does.”

Adding some feedback was her mom Curlene, “This was an excellent initiative for the students, not only because it has helped them prepare for exams, but because technology is the way of the future. My daughter was using my phone to do her schoolwork and this tablet has given her many more options to study. This really has been a blessing.”

The technology-based support began in May and saw the tablet computers given to students across the south-eastern community to aid them in preparation for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination. These 50 tablets are in addition to the 25 laptops that were

distributed to students and organisations across Trinidad and the sister isle of Tobago.

According to Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, bpTT, “As a company focused on sustainable development and with a focus on the future as demonstrated by our Net Zero ambitions, investment in education is a priority for bpTT. As soon as the lockdown started, we solicited

feedback from the primary school principals and teachers and were able to identify students who did not have access to technology in preparation for the SEA exams. With the COVID-19 restrictions these tablets are providing

invaluable access to teacher contact and other learning resources for these students as they continue to prepare for their exams.”

This initiative forms another part of bpTT’s overall coronavirus (COVID-19) response, which has providing $1 million to help supplement the needs of the most vulnerable populations across Trinidad and Tobago in the form of seven food banks and grants to various

non-governmental and community-based organisations. These measures have provided hampers and other relief assistance to over 5,000 persons at this critical juncture.

Commending the bpTT-sponsored tablets was Richard

Roopnarine, Standard Five teacher at Mayaro Government Primary School, “This initiative is highly appreciated by the entire community and really helped to bridge the gap between home study and school during the stay-at-home period. It is an excellent resource tool and will serve the students well even after their exams are completed. In our community, even beyond this COVID-19 situation,

bpTT has shown that they are a real part of Mayaro and are especially concerned about the less-privileged. They have proven time after time that they are our patrons in education and our partners in community development.”