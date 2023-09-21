bp completes pipeline project in T&T

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) can today confirm it has successfully completed its Trinidad Offshore Pipeline Replacement (TOPR) project and safely integrated the new infrastructure into its operations.



The TOPR project successfully installed a 96 kilometer 12-inch pipeline that will transport liquids from offshore facilities to be processed onshore at bp’s Terminal at Galeota point, replacing a previous pipeline which had come to the end of its design life.



The critical infrastructure upgrade will help enable continued safe and reliable operations and was one of several investments undertaken in the last five years to improve the integrity of bp’s pipeline and liquids handling infrastructure – all aimed at supporting gas developments in the coming decades.



David Campbell, president bpTT, said: “We see the role gas continues to play, especially here in Trinidad and Tobago. We are focused on helping to unlock Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future and are investing in projects that enable the development of the country’s natural gas resources. We will continue to upgrade our infrastructure to be able to continue to supply the energy the world needs today.”