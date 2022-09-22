Young entrepreneurs combine beauty and business

Over 100 ambitious and enterprising persons were given an invaluable opportunity for upliftment with courses in barbering, hairdressing and hairweaving offered through the ongoing partnership between the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) and bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).



Conducted in Beetham, Enterprise, Maloney, Palo Seco, Princes Town and Sangre Grande from February to September, participants had to undergo a final assessments following which they received Level Two Certificates with an accompanying Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ). Some of the assessments were conducted on the state-of-the-art cosmetology bus sponsored through the YTEPP-bpTT partnership.



Contextualising the initiative was Joel Primus, communications and advocacy advisor, bpTT, “We’ve partnered with YTEPP to offer these courses since 2018, and the results have been extraordinary. With hundreds of graduates since then, persons have been empowered to open their own businesses, get stable employment, or even supplement their incomes. This collaboration shows that where opportunities are created, excellence will follow. I want to congratulate the latest cohort of graduates and it’s great knowing that they have empowered themselves to achieve their dreams.”