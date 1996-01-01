Site traffic information and cookies

Marine induction video

 

Welcome to bp's marine operations.

 

The work we do is vital, but it's also demanding and comes with inherent risks. The bp contracted company that you work for is responsible for keeping you and your vessels safe, and we expect that each of you will have already completed all your company's requisite safety training. In addition to your company's safety training, this induction video offers some examples of safety reminders on how to stay safe and contribute to successful operations on board our chartered vessels. In particular, we look at the bp requirements for the 500-meter zone, which all of you are expected to follow in addition to your company's safety requirements.

