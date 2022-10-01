David Campbell
David is a highly experienced energy executive, having worked in bp since 1984. David started his career as a petroleum engineer in the UK North Sea which soon led to roles in Alaska, Mexico and California before returning to London and roles in planning and oil trading.
He then embarked on a wider operational career in the upstream taking on various leadership positions including business unit leader in TNK-BP, technical director and vice president North Sea, and chief operating officer in Iraq before returning to London to lead the office of the CEO.
David served as president of bp Russia for eight years responsible for building and strengthening our relationship and businesses with Rosneft.
He assumed the role of president bp Trinidad and Tobago on October 1, 2022.
When not at work, David enjoys spending time with his family, staying fit, and keeping current with politics, art and culture. Three words he associates with the future bp are progressive, caring, and relevant.
Luke supports bp’s hydrogen & CCS business with the regulatory and policy frameworks that are needed to deploy hydrogen and CCS at scale. His primary focus is supporting UK projects.
Prior to joining bp he was the Chief Executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA). While at the CCSA he worked extensively on CCS and hydrogen policy in the UK, EU and international levels.
Luke Warren
Arthur Alexander
Arthur is an experienced oil and gas professional of 19 years in both downstream and upstream markets.
The first 7 years of his career were spent out of Trinidad with the Rohm and Hass Company and the Dow Chemical Company working a variety of project, operational and leadership roles. In 2012 Arthur started his career with bpTT in Safety and Operational Risk before transitioning to HSE and then managing the Amherstia Hub for bpTT as a site manager.
In 2019, Arthur assumed the role of Operations Manager in a bp JV where he was responsible for safe, reliable and compliant operations of 5 degassing stations producing aprox. 900,000 barrels of oil a day.
Arthur is currently the senior hse&c manager at bpTT and has held that role from 2021 to present.
Ryan Roper
Ryan Roper has worked at bp for almost two decades across Subsurface, onshore and offshore operations, project concept development and project delivery in the US, UK and T&T, having most recently completed the Cassia C offshore compression project as Onshore Commander and Risk Manager. He is a company representative for the Orange Grove Solar Limited and Brechin Castle Solar Limited.
His ongoing focus is the development of net-zero projects and initiatives, especially for the Caribbean and other developing nations.