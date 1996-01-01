What do you do at bp?

Process engineer on Cypre, Ocelot and Ginger projects.

How has the engineering industry been improved by the increase in female representation?

Having more women in the room brings broader perspectives and creates a diverse environment. When people feel included, productivity increases as it becomes easier to share, collaborate, and problem-solve. Addressing unconscious biases, stereotyping and inequity is essential. While there is still room for improvement, progress will continue when we value the talent women bring to the industry, inspire young women to choose careers in STEM, and support those establishing their careers in engineering.

How has your life/work life been enhanced by the role of women in engineering?

I have access to a network of women engineers who have been through similar experiences and who can understand the challenges faced. This has provided mentors, a source of valuable advice, support, and friendship throughout the organisation. Having this community builds confidence and makes work life more bearable and enjoyable.



What impact has the growth in female representation had on the engineering industry?

Increasing the number of women in engineering can be highly inspiring to young female talent considering a career in STEM, especially since it remains a male-dominated field. As more women enter the industry, supportive environments and beneficial arrangements grow, making it more attractive and welcoming. Seeing successful women in the field is a powerful source of inspiration, showing that it is possible to thrive and excel in the industry.