Process engineer on Cypre, Ocelot and Ginger projects.
Having more women in the room brings broader perspectives and creates a diverse environment. When people feel included, productivity increases as it becomes easier to share, collaborate, and problem-solve. Addressing unconscious biases, stereotyping and inequity is essential. While there is still room for improvement, progress will continue when we value the talent women bring to the industry, inspire young women to choose careers in STEM, and support those establishing their careers in engineering.
I have access to a network of women engineers who have been through similar experiences and who can understand the challenges faced. This has provided mentors, a source of valuable advice, support, and friendship throughout the organisation. Having this community builds confidence and makes work life more bearable and enjoyable.
Increasing the number of women in engineering can be highly inspiring to young female talent considering a career in STEM, especially since it remains a male-dominated field. As more women enter the industry, supportive environments and beneficial arrangements grow, making it more attractive and welcoming. Seeing successful women in the field is a powerful source of inspiration, showing that it is possible to thrive and excel in the industry.
I work as a production engineer, which means I help make sure our natural gas wells are running smoothly and efficiently. Think of it like being a doctor for the wells: I monitor their health, troubleshoot any issues, and find ways to make them perform better. I also collaborate with other experts to solve problems with the wells and plan new jobs that keep our energy production strong and reliable. For example, in the recently concluded Angelin Infill Drilling Campaign, I collaborated with sand management experts to reach our target production rate while carefully managing production risks.
The engineering industry has become more inclusive with women contributing diverse perspectives. When women enter this traditionally male-dominated field, they challenge and reshape male-centric norms, fostering a more comfortable and welcoming workplace for everyone. For example, in the case of coveralls, men might not mind if they are one-piece or shirt-and-pants style. However, for women, especially offshore, a one-piece can be inconvenient when using the restroom, making the shirt-and-pants style preferable. Locally, it took women to highlight this because it’s not something men typically experience. This seemingly simple change to shirt-and-pants style coveralls has made my experience at sites much more comfortable.
Seeing more women in engineering leadership roles has been incredibly inspiring. It makes me believe, "If they can do it, so can I."
I am a Site Engineer, supporting Unit 2, which comprises both offshore and onshore sites, in the Trinidad and Tobago region. My role entails supporting the Operations team, with engineering related issues at site, and ensuring the issues are channeled to the right support teams for technical expertise.
My work life has been enhanced by the role of women in engineering, as my very first supervisor, was a female engineer, (coming out of university) and in my current role, my line manager is a female engineer. This motivated me and continues to do so. It has been a truly rewarding feeling to able to contribute at an equal level to the organization’s success. Sometimes, that may mean challenging my male coworkers, but the fact that it allows for constructive discussions speaks to its advantages. The level of fulfillment only inspires me to improve and perform my job better. I’m truly looking forward to seeing more women in engineering roles, which will diminish the feeling of being a minority.
The growth of female representation in the engineering industry, continues to make a profound impact. It eliminates the negative stigma regarding the capability of women in the Engineering field. It continues to create an industry where one’s gender is irrelevant, which was once thought to be fit for males mainly. It also inspires women to aim higher and young girls to pursue jobs in the field of engineering.Happy International Women in Engineering Day !
As the Subsea Life of Field Engineer/ Subsea Project Engineer, working on behalf of my stakeholder, Wells, Project and Production, I play a crucial role in the management and execution of subsea operations. I am the supplier interface for subsea production aftermarket services, overseeing commercial and supplier management. Onshore, I oversee inventory maintenance, preservation, repair and refurbishment of subsea equipment. Offshore, I manage planning and execution readiness for inspection, repair, maintenance, troubleshooting and equipment installation and retrieval, such as 2024 IMR SS vessel campaign and Matapal low IR troubleshooting SS equipment replacement. I also manage the testing and mobilization of new subsea equipment post delivery, such as Cypre Subsea trees in-country onshore testing. My role is pivotal in maintaining the integrity and efficiency of subsea operations by ensuring the delivery of safe and high quality solutions through standardized processes and effective stakeholder management.
The engineering industry has greatly benefited from the increase in female representation, which has bought a fresh perspective throughout the field. The “female touch” in engineering solutions often realises itself through increased collaboration, thoroughness and a holistic approach to project management.
Seeing women in leadership positions, managing complex projects while fulfilling their roles as mothers, is a powerful statement and opens doors for more women to be excited about joining and excelling in the industry.
I am the Production Team Lead on the Mahogany B Offshore Facility. My current role is based on Operations and it entails leading the Operations team to ensure the facility is operated safely and efficiently. I was previously a Process Engineer and I can safely say that my Engineering background has been an asset in transitioning to this leadership role.
Female engineers bring a different perspective to the analysis of systems/processes as each gender approaches tasks differently. Thus, the combination of both women and men in the workforce strengthens the team and creates an environment where tasks can be viewed/analyzed from different lenses to provide an effective solution.
The growth of female representation in the engineering industry has shown that women can be confident in themselves to perform successfully in these roles. This has in turn encouraged young women to pursue the engineering field in higher education and view these jobs as viable career options. There is no longer the perception of a ‘male engineering role’ and that has been possible by the company’s commitment to ensuring diversity within the workforce. I am a testament to this ideal being the only female PTL in the Trinidad region.