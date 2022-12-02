bp plays to win in supplier diversity

As part of its aim for greater equity and in support of its efforts to help close the economic wealth gap in underrepresented communities, bp is progressing on its objective to achieve $1 billion in diverse spend by 2025

Through its positive partnerships with organizations such as certifying councils and chambers of commerce, bp has built relationships with women, ethnic minority, LGBTQ+, veteran/service, disabled and disability-owned businesses. Since 2019, the company has spent over $1.2 billion with 927 small and diverse business enterprises.

Under its DE&I Framework for Action, bp has set an aim to double diverse spend by 2023 – and is on track to achieve that goal ahead of schedule.

