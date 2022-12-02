bp plays to win in supplier diversity

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
2 December 2022
As part of its aim for greater equity and in support of its efforts to help close the economic wealth gap in underrepresented communities, bp is progressing on its objective to achieve $1 billion in diverse spend by 2025

 

Through its positive partnerships with organizations such as certifying councils and chambers of commerce, bp has built relationships with women, ethnic minority, LGBTQ+, veteran/service, disabled and disability-owned businesses. Since 2019, the company has spent over $1.2 billion with 927 small and diverse business enterprises.

 

Under its DE&I Framework for Action, bp has set an aim to double diverse spend by 2023 – and is on track to achieve that goal ahead of schedule.

Our commitment

bp’s commitment to supplier diversity unlocks the value and power of a diverse, equitable and inclusive supply chain, boosting economic growth for underrepresented groups in the communities where we live and work.

Initiatives – key drivers helping us advance

Development - We create professional development programs that help diverse-owned businesses compete successfully for contracts.

bp-led

 

Diverse Supplier Partner Program

 

A 12-month internal program that pairs procurement sponsors and mentors with ten diverse suppliers.

National

 

Energy Executive Program

 

Women's Business Enterprise National Council

 

A 10-week energy industry specific interactive professional development course for a cohort of 40 Women's Business Enterprises. The program was founded in 2018 and is run in collaboration with Shell, Chevron and Exxon.

 

Emerging Young Entrepreneur program

 

National Minority Supplier Development Council

 

A year-long program targeting the development of 20 of the next generation of ethnic minority entrepreneurs.

Local

 

Top Shelf Retail & Professional Services program

 

Women's Business Development Council

 

A 14-week program supporting the development of 45 Women’s Business Enterprises that can potentially support our retail and convenience strategy in the Midwest region of the US.

System integration - The integration of a diverse supplier registration platform into procurement systems, like FairMarkit has also provided access to nearly 10,000 certified diverse suppliers globally.

Process improvement - Similar to workforce's Hiring Inclusively, supplier diversity established a Rules of the Road called Buying Inclusively for diverse supplier consideration into sourcing events. This work includes a wholistic approach to enable process inclusion from start to finish.

Advancing together

We celebrate our leaders making a difference in supplier diversity.

A headshot of Louise Kingham, UK Head of Country
To succeed on the journey to net zero for our customers and our company we need to partner with the best, brightest and most diverse talent and capability our suppliers can field.Louise Kingham,UK head of country
Supplier diversity is a great way to reach businesses and communities that bp might otherwise not have done business with. This can have a hugely positive impact for those businesses and creates generational and sustainable wealth over time in line with our aims and values. It diversifies our supply chains and enhances our reputation. It also really engages our teams because it is the right thing to do and represents 'who we are'.Camille Drummond,SVP Global Business Services
A headshot of Camille Drummond, SVP Global Business Services
A headshot of Greg Franks, svp, mobility and convenience, Americas
Supplier diversity matters because it allows us to create direct economic impact in underrepresented communities of the countries where bp operates. In M&C Americas, diversity in our supply base promotes innovation and competition for better products and services enabling our customer-centric strategy.Greg Franks,SVP, mobility and convenience, Americas

