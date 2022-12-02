bp plays to win in supplier diversity

Through its positive partnerships with organizations such as certifying councils and chambers of commerce, bp has built relationships with women, ethnic minority, LGBTQ+, veteran/service, disabled and disability-owned businesses. Since 2019, the company has spent over $1.2 billion with 927 small and diverse business enterprises.
Under its DE&I Framework for Action, bp has set an aim to double diverse spend by 2023 – and is on track to achieve that goal ahead of schedule.
bp’s commitment to supplier diversity unlocks the value and power of a diverse, equitable and inclusive supply chain, boosting economic growth for underrepresented groups in the communities where we live and work.
Development - We create professional development programs that help diverse-owned businesses compete successfully for contracts.
A 12-month internal program that pairs procurement sponsors and mentors with ten diverse suppliers.
Women's Business Enterprise National Council
A 10-week energy industry specific interactive professional development course for a cohort of 40 Women's Business Enterprises. The program was founded in 2018 and is run in collaboration with Shell, Chevron and Exxon.
National Minority Supplier Development Council
A year-long program targeting the development of 20 of the next generation of ethnic minority entrepreneurs.
Women's Business Development Council
A 14-week program supporting the development of 45 Women’s Business Enterprises that can potentially support our retail and convenience strategy in the Midwest region of the US.
System integration - The integration of a diverse supplier registration platform into procurement systems, like FairMarkit has also provided access to nearly 10,000 certified diverse suppliers globally.
Process improvement - Similar to workforce's Hiring Inclusively, supplier diversity established a Rules of the Road called Buying Inclusively for diverse supplier consideration into sourcing events. This work includes a wholistic approach to enable process inclusion from start to finish.
We celebrate our leaders making a difference in supplier diversity.