bp statement on MachH2 Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub award

13 October 2023

We are thrilled that the US Department of Energy awarded grant money to bp and fellow members of the MachH2 coalition for development of a Midwest clean hydrogen production-and-distribution hub.

 

A Midwest clean hydrogen hub can help decarbonize America’s industrial heartland and put the region at the forefront of the US energy transition. It would also create jobs and can attract new businesses and investments to Indiana and the larger Midwest region.

 

We’re excited about the benefits of this hub, and we look forward to continuing our work on clean-hydrogen production and distribution in the Midwest.

About bp

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $145 billion since 2005 and supporting more than 275,000 jobs across the country. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

