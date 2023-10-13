bp statement on MachH2 Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub award

We are thrilled that the US Department of Energy awarded grant money to bp and fellow members of the MachH2 coalition for development of a Midwest clean hydrogen production-and-distribution hub.

A Midwest clean hydrogen hub can help decarbonize America’s industrial heartland and put the region at the forefront of the US energy transition. It would also create jobs and can attract new businesses and investments to Indiana and the larger Midwest region.

We’re excited about the benefits of this hub, and we look forward to continuing our work on clean-hydrogen production and distribution in the Midwest.