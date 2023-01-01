Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. BPme Rewards
  4. Supporting our communities

Supporting our communities

bp Community Fuel Discounts

As a show of thanks, bp offers special fuel savings for valued members of local communities.

A green circle with the text "10 cents off"
Get an additional 10¢ off per gallon for 60 days when you validate your community status with ID.me.
A green plus sign
A green circle with the text "5 cents off"
Plus, save 5¢ per gallon on every fill up with BPme Rewards.

Verify your community status for fuel savings

Verify your status as a valued community member to save up to 15¢ on every gallon for 60 days. Download the BPme app, register for BPme Rewards, and verify your eligibility with ID.me

Join BPme Rewards

bp Community Reward Programs

Two individuals wearing masks give each other an elbow bump.

Healthcare Provider Fuel Rewards

You’ve sacrificed countless hours to help those in your communities, providing care and comfort to those who need it most. As a thank you, BPme Rewards is here to give back to you with savings you deserve.

Join BPme Rewards
A medical first responder assists a man in the back of an ambulance.

First Responders Fuel Rewards

Every day, you make your community safer by putting your life on the line to help those who can’t help themselves. Just as we count on you, you can count on BPme Rewards to give you every day fuel savings.

Join BPme Rewards
A service member wearing camouflage working on a computer.

Veteran and Service Members Fuel Rewards

You’ve made sacrifice after sacrifice to protect our country. We could never thank you enough for your service, but as a small gesture of gratitude, BPme Rewards is here to give you fuel savings every time you fill up.

Join BPme Rewards
A teacher standing in front of students in a classroom.

Teacher Fuel Rewards

You’ve put your all into nurturing and educating each one of your students. Whether you’re teaching online or in person, you’re making an impact. To make life a little easier, BPme Rewards is here to give you savings every time you fuel up.

Join BPme Rewards
A student studying and doing schoolwork at a laptop computer.

Students Fuel Rewards

We see your hard work: the study groups and all nighters before a big tests. We can tell you’re going places and BP is here to help along your journey with savings you can count on.

Join BPme Rewards

bp Community Fuel Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions

ID.me
Visit ID.me FAQs for additional information.
Eligibility

bp & Amoco are supporting community members with a one-time bonus of up to 15 cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases for 60 days. All new and existing members will be eligible for this offer by verifying your credentials within BPme Rewards.

 

If you are a new BPme Rewards member, you will immediately begin to receive the BPme Rewards everyday reward of 5 cents off per gallon in your first month. Once you have successfully verified your credentials with ID.me, an additional 10 cents off per gallon bonus reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. The everyday reward and the bonus reward combine to give members a total of 15 cents off per gallon.

 

If you are an existing BPme Rewards member, and successfully verified your credentials, a 10 cent per gallon bonus reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. Your everyday reward of 5 cents per gallon, combined with the bonus reward will give members a total of 15 cents off per gallon towards their fuel purchase when you have met the $100 fuel spend threshold in the previous month.

bp and Amoco are offering a special discount to our BPme Rewards members who are doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital workers, veterans, service members, teachers & students in support of our communities. Within BPme Rewards, these community members can verify their identity through our partner, ID.me. Once successfully verified, a 10 cent per gallon bonus reward will be applied within 24 hours to their account. When combined with the everyday reward of 5 cents per gallon, verified members can save up to 15 cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases for 60 days when using BPme Rewards. There is a limit of one bonus per BPme Rewards member.
Sign up or log in to your BPme Rewards account. Once logged in, you can click to verify with ID.me for this one-time bonus. Within the app, you may either click to verify your status from the home screen tile or navigate to “Rewards” and click on the “Offers” tab where you can select the Supporting Our Communities offer and then click to verify. Once you verify your credentials with our partner, ID.me, you will then be eligible for the additional bonus reward offer. Within 24 hours of completing verification, a 10 cent per gallon bonus reward will be available in your BPme Rewards account, and when combined with the everyday reward of 5 cents per gallon discount will provide a total of 15 cents offer per gallon.
Currently, this special reward is only available for doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital workers, veterans, service members, teachers and students who are members of our BPme Rewards program. You can join BPme Rewards, our free loyalty program, by downloading BPme. With BPme Rewards, you will get the everyday reward of 5 cents off every gallon, every time. 
If you are a hospital staff member, be sure to use your hospital email address.
Select doctor or nurse rather than hospital staff member.
Select military and follow the prompts to verify.
Select teacher and follow the prompts to verify.
Select student and follow the prompts to verify.
At this time, the Supporting Our Communities offer is a one-time bonus of up to 15 cents per gallon for 60 days.
ID.me verifies the following under nurse: Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP), Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (PM/LPN), Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS), Certified Nursing Assistant, Certified Nurse Midwife, Certified Nurse Practitioner.
ID.me verifies anyone that holds an Individual (Type 1) National Provider Identifier (NPI) under doctor.  Examples of the occupations ID.me can verify are: Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Qualified Psychologist, Pharmacists.
ID.me verifies law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMT) as first responders.
ID.me verifies anyone who works at the hospitals listed HERE.
ID.me verifies service members, veterans, retirees, military spouses, military families.
ID.me verifies classroom teachers, college or university professors, principal or assistant principals, school employees.
ID.me currently verifies full- and part-time students in higher education. The site-wide age requirement is 18 years old.
If ID.me is not able to verify you successfully, you will receive a message while on the ID.me page that guides you down the correct path to verify. If you are still experiencing issues with validation, please reach out to help@id.me
We are asking all eligible doctors, nurses, hospital workers, first responders, military service members, military veterans, teachers and students to validate their community status to receive their cent per gallon reward.  
We have partnered with ID.me to verify eligibility for this offer. ID.me may require sensitive pieces of information to verify. This information is strictly used for verification and fraud prevention purposes to audit and ensure your eligibility. ID.me does not use this information for marketing or re-targeting purposes.
Thank you for serving the community!  At this time, we are focusing our offer on verified first responders, hospital staff, nurses, doctors, veterans, service members, teachers & students. We are constantly evaluating our offers. While you may not qualify for this specific program, you can still get everyday 5 cents off every gallon, every purchase through our BPme Rewards program.
Redemption
All available rewards will be automatically redeemed every time you purchase fuel at a participating bp or Amoco station. You must use BPme Rewards in your fuel transaction to receive the discount, using either mobile payment through the BPme App, using a linked payment card, or by using your phone number as your alternate ID at the pump before fueling.
This offer will stack with any other available rewards that are active within your BPme Rewards account, which will be shown as your total active reward on the BPme Rewards website or app. When using the BPme App, you do have the ability to stack these rewards with the rewards from your bp Credit Card, as long as you have your credit card saved in your BPme app and use that card when purchasing fuel. BPme Rewards cannot be combined with grocer points (Harris Teeter, Mariano’s, Fresh Perks).
When signing up for BPme Rewards, enter your promocode on the first page of registration. Once logged in, navigate to “Rewards” and then the “Offers” tab where you can select the Supporting Our Communities offer and then click to follow the verification steps.  Once verified with ID.me, you will see a success message. It could take up to 24 hours for the reward to be reflected in your account.
Once you have completed verification through ID.me, you will see a “Success” message confirming your status. The 10 cent per gallon Bonus Reward can take up to 24 hours to post to your BPme Rewards account. You will then have 60 days, or 99 uses, whichever happens first, to use the extra 10 cent per gallon reward. If after this you are still not seeing a 10 cent per gallon “ID.me Bonus” on your rewards page, please call the BP helpdesk at 1-800-333-3991 for assistance.
The extra bonus reward under this community program is a 10 cent reward, valid on all fuel purchases for 60 days. This bonus reward combines with the everyday BPme Reward of 5 cents off per gallon for a total available reward of 15 cents off per gallon. If you do not see the 5 cent per gallon reward available on the rewards page of your BPme Rewards account, it would indicate that you did not maintain the $100 fuel spend threshold in the prior month to maintain the 5 cent per gallon reward.
No. This offer is only valid at participating bp and Amoco sites where BPme Rewards is accepted.
Terms of Community Program starting 8/17/2020: *A 10 cent per gallon bonus offer “ID.me Bonus” will be issued to your BPme Rewards account within 24 hours of successfully validating your identity as a doctor, nurse, first responder, hospital worker, military service member, military veteran, classroom teacher, college professor, university professor, principal, assistant principal, school employee or student with ID.me, limit one per member. The ID.me Bonus will be automatically applied to every gallon fueled, up to 99 transactions, at participating bp and Amoco location within 60 days of receiving the offer. The 10 cent per gallon reward cannot be applied to fuel purchases made prior to successful ID.me verification. Offer is subject to BPme Rewards Terms & Conditions. The 5¢ per gallon Everyday Reward with BPme Rewards is sustained after spending $100 on fuel at participating bp and Amoco stations during the prior calendar month.

Verification services are provided by ID.me and are subject to the ID.me privacy policy. BPme Rewards reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time without notice.

More about bp

bp in the US

Our commitment

Community involvement