Supporting our communities

bp & Amoco are supporting community members with a one-time bonus of up to 15 cents off per gallon on all fuel purchases for 60 days. All new and existing members will be eligible for this offer by verifying your credentials within BPme Rewards.

If you are a new BPme Rewards member, you will immediately begin to receive the BPme Rewards everyday reward of 5 cents off per gallon in your first month. Once you have successfully verified your credentials with ID.me, an additional 10 cents off per gallon bonus reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. The everyday reward and the bonus reward combine to give members a total of 15 cents off per gallon.

If you are an existing BPme Rewards member, and successfully verified your credentials, a 10 cent per gallon bonus reward will be added to your account within 24 hours. Your everyday reward of 5 cents per gallon, combined with the bonus reward will give members a total of 15 cents off per gallon towards their fuel purchase when you have met the $100 fuel spend threshold in the previous month.