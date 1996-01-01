Site traffic information and cookies

Shipping

With the addition of six new fuel-efficient and technically advanced liquefied natural gas tankers to its fleet, bp’s shipping business supports the company’s strategy to reduce its carbon emissions and grow its natural gas portfolio
Man looking through binoculars on a ship

bp’s new state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are the most fuel-efficient and technically advanced LNG tankers ever built for bp. While the ships are bigger, more powerful and have a much larger carrying capacity than their predecessors, they’re also more efficient, environmentally friendly and cost effective.


In the United States, the vessels will service bp’s 20-year liquefaction contract with the LNG terminal in Freeport, Texas.

Better, safer, cleaner

The ships feature hull designs that make them faster and easier to maneuver, and they are fitted with reliquefaction plants, which can turn evaporated natural gas back into LNG. This is then pumped back to the cargo tanks, allowing the ships to deliver more LNG to the market.


Each vessel is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. Meanwhile, the gas combustion system onboard the new LNG tankers minimizes the risk of methane releases to the atmosphere.


“bp continues to expand the reach of our LNG business and serve our customers with flexible solutions by leveraging our scale, integration and relationships,” says bp shipping’s Head of Global Business Partnership Lambros Klaoudatos. “At the same time, we remain committed to safe and reliable operations while also contributing to the dual challenge of providing more energy to market with fewer emissions.”

Safety at sea

bp shipping works hard to monitor the safety of its own vessels, as well as the safety of third-party vessels moving bp cargoes.
 

  • bp teams rigorously assess vessels based on a range of criteria, including management, operational, crewing and structural standards.
  • In 2019, the Chamber of Shipping of America recognized the crews of 10 bp vessels for their excellent safety performance, honoring them with the prestigious Jones F. Devlin Award. To receive the award, a merchant marine vessel must operate for at least two years without a crew member losing a full turn at watch due to an occupational injury.
Alaska Tanker Company
bp also owns a 25 percent stake in the Alaska Tanker Company (ATC), which consolidates its Alaskan crude oil shipping requirements into one operating company. ATC’s four tankers deliver crude oil from the Valdez Marine Terminal in southeast Alaska to facilities on the West Coast and in Hawaii.
