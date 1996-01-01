The ships feature hull designs that make them faster and easier to maneuver, and they are fitted with reliquefaction plants, which can turn evaporated natural gas back into LNG. This is then pumped back to the cargo tanks, allowing the ships to deliver more LNG to the market.



Each vessel is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation system that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions. Meanwhile, the gas combustion system onboard the new LNG tankers minimizes the risk of methane releases to the atmosphere.



“bp continues to expand the reach of our LNG business and serve our customers with flexible solutions by leveraging our scale, integration and relationships,” says bp shipping’s Head of Global Business Partnership Lambros Klaoudatos. “At the same time, we remain committed to safe and reliable operations while also contributing to the dual challenge of providing more energy to market with fewer emissions.”