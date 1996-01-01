Our US brands

Bernard Looney discusses the strategic network expansion and convenience offering that TA brings to bp's mobility & convenience business.
Much of our business is done under the look and feel of our main global brand. It represents both what we do and what we aspire to do as an organization.
In October 2017, we announced the reintroduction of our long-standing Amoco brand to the US fuel retail sector – around a century after the first Amoco service station opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Now with a growing presence in the New York market as well as across five states on the US's Pacific Coast, our ampm retail sites are where the most craveable food and snacks intersect with the most convenient experience around.
We acquired Castrol, a global lubricants brand, in 2002 and continue to maintain its commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration.
In 2021, we took full ownership of Thorntons, a Kentucky-based fuel and convenience store, marking our re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.
In May 2023, bp acquired TA for $1.3 billion. Located on major highways across US on sites averaging 25 acres, TA is set to complement bp’s existing off-highway US mobility and convenience business.