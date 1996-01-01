Our US brands

Site traffic information and cookies

Our mobility and convenience brands – including bp, Amoco, ampm, Thorntons, and TravelCenters of America – are part of Americans' everyday lives. Altogether our locations total more than Target and Walmart US stores combined and represent about 38% of bp's global branded sites footprint
A TravelCenters of America storefront next to an American flag and water tower

bp's CEO on accelerating the company's transformation in the US

Bernard Looney discusses the strategic network expansion and convenience offering that TA brings to bp's mobility & convenience business.

The bp brand

Much of our business is done under the look and feel of our main global brand. It represents both what we do and what we aspire to do as an organization.

Why our brand matters
The bp helios logo
The Amoco logo against a white background

Amoco

In October 2017, we announced the reintroduction of our long-standing Amoco brand to the US fuel retail sector – around a century after the first Amoco service station opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The ampm logo against a white background

ampm

Now with a growing presence in the New York market as well as across five states on the US's Pacific Coast, our ampm retail sites are where the most craveable food and snacks intersect with the most convenient experience around.

A canister of Castrol Edge being poured into a funnel

Castrol

We acquired Castrol, a global lubricants brand, in 2002 and continue to maintain its commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration.
The Thorntons logo against a white background

Thorntons

In 2021, we took full ownership of Thorntons, a Kentucky-based fuel and convenience store, marking our re-entry into fully owned and operated stores in the US.
The TravelCenters of America logo against a white background

TravelCenters of America

In May 2023, bp acquired TA for $1.3 billion. Located on major highways across US on sites averaging 25 acres, TA is set to complement bp’s existing off-highway US mobility and convenience business.

bp in the US