Lightsource bp

Pennsylvania

Penn State Solar is a 70-megawatt solar farm that provides 25% of Penn State University’s state-wide electricity needs. One of the largest in the state, the project is comprised of over 150,000 solar panels installed across three sites, encompassing approximately 500 acres of land in Franklin County, outside of Chambersburg, and near Penn State’s Mont Alto campus.

Elsewhere in Franklin County is Elk Hill Solar 2, a 17.5-megawatt solar farm that was developed under a power purchase agreement with Southern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The project is the first of two solar farms being developed for SEPTA. Upon completion of the second, Elk Hill 2 will generate an estimated 27-megwatts of renewable power, or nearly 10 percent of SEPTA’s annual electricity need.